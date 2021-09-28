Highlights of the 2021 HR Tech Conference





Participants are looking forward to learning and discussing at this week’s HR Tech Conference:

Today’s HR community is full of urgent topics to address. Over 18 months of COVID-19, immediate transition to remote and workplace, and the emergence of a major resignation. But at the first face-to-face HR Tech Conference since the start of this week’s pandemic, keynotes, panel discussions, networking sessions, demo sessions, HR Tech Talks, and more should help bring all of this into the context of HR leaders. ..

Josh Bersin, a global industry analyst and HRE columnist, said managing the remote workforce and its impact on employees is a particularly hot topic. “Hybrid work requires a discussion of corporate culture. Business practices, management behavior, compensation systems, and flexibility can all be influenced by plans to implement. What do employees expect? It’s important to discuss and confirm the changes so that we can understand, “Bersin wrote on Wednesday, when he announced his keynote speech, HR Technology Reinvented: The Big Shift into WorkTech.

Attendee Ryan Gormley, head of communications API provider Nylas, wants to know how companies handle recruitment, remote onboarding, and employee well-being.

Greater emphasis and support from other departments and leaders, and remote work tends to go nowhere, so we want to find additional investments, resources, and applications that can help address employee well-being. Masu, says Gormley.

Sarah Rodehorst, CEO of Onwards HR, a segregated management platform provider, looks forward to a session on women-owned businesses in the HR technology space.

According to the Harvard Business Review, only 13% of all engineers are women, and few tech companies are owned by women, “she says. “From now on, HR is one of the few HR technology companies whose founders are all women, so we look forward to more connecting and hearing about the changes we’ve seen between industry pioneers and pandemics.”

Rodehurst is also eager for some inspiration. As a former soccer player has become a soccer mom and advocates equal rights and inclusion, see Tuesday afternoon’s opening keynote and hear Abby Wambach talk about how HR leaders can change the game. I am very much looking forward to it. .. I have three daughters and am passionate about building a more comprehensive workplace that connects us all.

Looking at innovation and its impact on HRTech’s career is key to HRE’s Inside HRTech columnist and HRTech program chair Steve Boese. He quoted an article called 21HR Jobs of the Future by Jeanne Meister and Robert Brown. This will be discussed by Brown et al. During a megasession titled “Future HR Jobs Are Happening Now” on Tuesday. What are some of the jobs identified in the Meister and Brown reports? Chatbot and Human Facilitator, HR Data Detection, Algorithmic Bias Officer, VR Immersion Counselor. “Everything requires a wide range of technical skills, and if the report is correct, it will represent an important feature for HR in the near future,” Boese writes.

Christine Tao, CEO and co-founder of SoundingBoard and discussing improvements to the women’s leadership pipeline, is attending HR Tech with her company’s engineering director, keeping an eye out for cutting-edge HR technology. increase.

There are so many innovations, including AI, big data, lots of interesting virtual reality, and augmented reality. There are many different technologies applied to HR solutions and we always want to keep track of them, says Tao.

Tao is also looking for ideas about managing the workforce in a pandemic.

It will be really interesting to see how companies are taking the next step in a pandemic. We all thought we were going back to work, but that may not be the case, “she says. “I think many companies are thinking in the much longer term in terms of planning for the technology they are using. This will probably be our reality for a very long time.

For many attendees, one of the reasons for attending a meeting is to return the data and insights presented at the event to employees.

I’m very excited to share information and learning with my colleagues after the meeting, “says Gormley. “It’s always great to immerse yourself in lots of new information and discoveries during the show, but it’s even more exciting to put them all into action and share best practices with your colleagues.

And Rodehurst has a very specific takeaway of hope from one HR Tech speaker. She says she will bring back a signed copy of Stacey Harris’s book, HR Technologies: Understand How to Use Technology to Improve Performance and Processes.

Phil Albinus is HRE’s HR Tech Editor. He has been in charge of personal and business technology for 25 years and has been the editor and editor-in-chief of many financial services, trading technology, and employee benefits titles. He is a graduate of SUNY New Paltz and lives in the Hudson Valley with his wife, an audiologist, and three adult children. He can contact [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @ philalbinus.

