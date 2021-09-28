Creating clouds may help save the Great Barrier Reef





Sydney-To slow the rate at which hot and hot water whitens corals on the Great Barrier Reef, Australian scientists are spraying sea droplets into the sky to form clouds to protect environmental treasures. increase.

Researchers working on the so-called cloud brightening project use turbines to spray fine sea particles to thicken existing clouds and sunshine the world’s largest coral reef ecosystem off the northeastern coast of Australia. He said he was reducing it.

Daniel Harrison, a senior lecturer at Southern Cross University, who runs the project, said that water droplets evaporate leaving only small salt crystals floating in the atmosphere, and water vapor condenses around them to form clouds. Stated.

“When corals are experiencing heat waves in the ocean, doing so over a long period of weeks to months can actually start lowering the temperature of the reefs,” Harrison said.

The project conducted a second trial in March, the end of summer in the southern hemisphere, where coral reefs in northeastern Australia are the hottest, and collected valuable data on the atmosphere in which corals are at greatest risk of bleaching.

The combination of light and warm water causes coral bleaching. A 6% reduction in coral reef light in the summer will reduce the “bleach stress” of marine ecosystems by 50% to 60%, Harrison said.

However, unless other measures slow the progression of climate change, the benefits of brightening clouds will diminish over time.

“If we are taking really strong action against climate change, modeling will actually see it throughout this period while cloud brightness stops the decline of reefs and reduces carbon emissions. It shows that it’s enough, “he said.

Reef, one of Australia’s most famous natural attractions, has avoided being designated by Australia after lobbying, but is on the verge of being listed as an Endangered Species World Heritage Site by the United Nations.

