Editor’s Note: Can ABBA Change the World?





One morning over a cup of coffee, my husband and I talked about ABBA and whether the Swedish pop group would be the next big digital disruptor. “Waterloo”, “Dancing Queen”, “Mammamia” – That Abba. The hit-producing supergroup, formed in 1972, hasn’t released new music for 40 years. But with the next album in November, ABBA is working on a live show to make the holograms seen in science fiction movies look like children’s scribbles. In collaboration with George Lucas’s special effects company Industrial Light & Magic (yes, ILM for short), band members spent weeks filming songs and movements in front of 160 cameras, and ILM creative director Ben Morris explained in a video. I created what I am doing. Project as a “digital character”. All the members filmed the band in the 70’s and recreated them in the younger version of 1979. “We create them as digital characters and use performance capture technology to animate them and run them to make them look completely realistic,” explains Morris. So if you go see the show, it’s built in London to hold light and technology at the ABBA Arena. By the way, the digital version of the real people is “on stage”, not the avatar. Pretty hologram. Something else. “… light and audio, and this environment will be a unique space that is neither digital nor physical,” said producer Svana Gisla. Wrap your head around it. Does your brain hurt anymore? With ABBA’s leap, my husband and I got to the rabbit hole if. What if one day, instead of boring video calls and pedantic holographic projections, children could talk to Grandma’s digital version in your room and see her facial expressions in real time? What if you could put together a digital form for everyone at a zoom meeting (do you think it’s still happening by then?)? Will it help you overcome the hump of collaboration in online meetings? I agreed that not all digitals themselves will appear in the workplace, as this only works if you have the option to change the outfit for the digital version. What if I make the digital version look different than it really is? What if someone uses your portrait without your permission? And there are other ethical issues that always come up with new ways to share information. what if? That’s the issue that drives technological progress, innovation, entrepreneurship, and even the creation of small businesses. Someone asks “Hello?” The gate will open. Sometimes it pervades the world, and sometimes ideas get lost (sometimes for good reason). Ask “Hello?” Lots of business journals. The magazine you have now is the result of one of them. Share those who haven’t seen the light of day yet and throw no one under the bus. And when you turn the pages of this issue, think about “what if”. With many origins of these stories: What if we could better utilize the coastal activities of the region? If we build more industrial buildings, will they come (yes, that’s a popular false quote on the line)? What if you look at hemp to create business and employment? So get a clue from ABBA and ask the next “Hello”. Remember that the winner takes care of everything.

