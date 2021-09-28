Twitch is reported to have announced a new security tool to combat hatred attacks • Eurogamer.net





Streamers can request phone confirmation to use chat.

Twitch is preparing to introduce a set of new features designed to address the ever-increasing epidemic of hatred attacks, including a streamer feature that restricts chat comments to users with phone-verified accounts. It is reported that it is.

Twitch’s controversial raid feature was originally an active community tool that allowed streamers to redirect all viewers currently watching the broadcast to the target channel as an “easy way to share viewers.” It was designed. However, malicious users soon began exploiting this feature, setting up dummy accounts and bots, often flooding, exposing, harassing, and attacking streamer chats that were pushed to the limit. ..

Despite Twitch admitting that “more things need to be done to address these issues,” many streamers say they continue to lack meaningful responses from the company. Dissatisfied with what he saw, he succeeded in a 24-hour protest last month. But now, Twitch is reportedly ready to deploy new security features designed to combat hatred attacks.

This is an English screenshot of the current implementation. (My original source did not provide screenshots as it is "subject to change".) Pic.twitter.com/Cf4DRjc37b

— Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) September 26, 2021

These customization tools allow streamers to better channel channels by allowing them to pinpoint who gets chat privileges, as revealed by reporter Zach Bussey and German streamer Dragon (via Kotaku). The purpose is to allow you to control. I checked my email address or, if necessary, my phone number on Twitch.

As Kotaku points out, streamers have previously confirmed by phone as a means of countering hatred attacks, as they can easily obtain an alternative email address, create a new account, and continue harassing. I expressed my preference. Hopefully, Twitch’s new tools provide a more effective layer of security against malicious attacks.

Twitch recently filed a proceeding against two individuals identified as perpetual hatred assailants to “help end these sneaky attacks on members of our community.”

