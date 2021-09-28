Google has moved away from 200 ranking signals





At Google SEO Office Hours Hangouts, Google’s John Mueller revealed that Google was “away from the 200 ranking signals.” He said having such a number would be misleading.

According to Mueller, ranking signals cannot be sorted and ranked as a list on a spreadsheet.

Google ranking signal

Long ago, various HTML elements were used by Google’s algorithms to identify what a web page was. HTML elements such as page titles, headings, font sizes, and keyword locations on web pages (the top of the page is more important), links, and the anchor text associated with those links have become especially important.

These were collectively known as ranking elements.

Web pages literally had to enter keywords in all of these ranking elements in order to rank properly.

Many of these ranking factors can be found in Google’s first Stanford University research treatise, The Anatomy of a Large-Scale Hypertextual Web Search Engine, published in 1998.

Over 20 years later, many people are sticking to the idea of ​​ranking factors, but Google itself has evolved beyond ranking factors, including natural language processing, BERT, neural matching, AI spam fighting, and many other algorithms. Is incorporated.

Not only that, by 2005, Google had already incorporated statistical analysis to identify regular sites and sites that were prone to spam with outliers.

Statistical analysis was not a ranking factor in the traditional sense, but it did play a role in ranking.

Undoubtedly, we can create a case where the paradigm of more than 200 ranking elements had collapsed as early as 2005.

In the past the idea of ​​scoring points against a list of ranking elements made sense, but in 2021, the idea of ​​a list of ranking elements to focus on for better rankings is today’s latest. Due to the way search rankings are calculated by search engines, it has lost some relevance. ..

Which ranking factor is the most important?

Someone in the search community asked John Mueller which ranking factor was the most important.

In the past, Google employees usually say that content is the most important ranking factor. But not today.

The person asked which ranking factor was the most important.

“Which of the 200 ranking signals is the most important?”

Mueller replied:

“I don’t like ranking ranking signals, so I can’t give you an answer.

And … Another small thing is that we’re a bit far from the number of ranking signals over 200. Even with such numbers, Oh Google seems misleading in the sense that it has all the spreadsheets. It’s a ranking signal, sorted by importance and tells you which one it is.

And that’s definitely not the case.

Like … many of these just take into account so many different things that you can’t just separate them. “

Are there any higher ranking factors?

Mueller said ranking signals cannot be listed and sorted by importance, and factors cannot be identified.

Mueller didn’t elaborate further. But it’s easy to understand how complex Google’s search engine is today.

For example, the MUM algorithm can take an image as input (no keywords!) And provide sorted answers from web pages around the world, regardless of language.

How do common ranking elements such as title links and keywords work in such scenarios?

John Mueller gave the search community deep insight into ranking elements by saying that signals cannot be listed and sorted by importance because they believe that the search community can sort and rank ranking elements. ..

Citation Google moves away from 200 ranking signals

Watch John Mueller answer the question at 49:47.

