4D Biomaterial Launches New Class of Resins for Implantable Devices-Med-Tech Innovation





4D Biomaterials is launching 4Degra, a new class of 3D printing resin for the manufacture of implantable medical devices, at the Med-Tech Innovation Expo.

According to the company, 4Degra offers medical device innovators unique advantages over existing degradable polymers, including improved biocompatibility, problem-free degradation, and promising tissue regeneration properties.

Materials can be formulated and adjusted to provide a variety of properties, from soft and flexible grades for soft tissue indications to strong and hard grades for orthopedic and sports medicine applications.

At Stand C59, 4D Biomaterials will showcase the following anatomical models:

Orthopedic trauma: Repair of long bone fractures; maxillofacial reconstruction plate; internal fixation device. Sports Medicine: Suture anchors for connective tissue repair. Vascular and urinary health: Absorbent and drug-eluting stents. Soft tissue reconstruction: Void filling device with shape memory. Women’s Health: A breast-conserving breast mass remover with shape memory.

The company is currently in the concept development stage and is working with medical device companies to develop new product concepts.

The Med-Tech Innovation Expo will be held at NEC in Birmingham from September 28th to 29th. Register at med-techexpo.com.

