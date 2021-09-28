Miami Business Conference to explore how new technologies and innovations are changing the future of commercial real estate in South Florida





The MIAMI Association of Realtors Commercial (MIAMI Commercial) brings together 15 top speakers to bring together innovations and other rapidly evolving changes that impact commercial real estate, including blockchain / cryptocurrencies, FinTech, and other initiatives. I will explore. The future at the 21st Annual Business Conference at the Biltmore Hotel on Friday, October 1st at 8:30 am.

Miami, September 27, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / -MIAMI Association of Realtors Commercial (MIAMI Commercial) brings together 15 top speakers to influence commercial real estate such as blockchain / cryptocurrency and FinTech Explore innovation and other rapidly evolving changes. An initiative that will continue to transform the South Florida CRE today and into the future at the 21st Annual Commerce Conference at the Biltmore Hotel on Friday, October 1st at 8:30 am.

“This conference is a compilation of key topics that define the future of commercial real estate in South Florida,” said Stephen R. Wriggle, MIAMI Commercial President in 2021. “Discuss many new opportunities in Miami and explain how local commercial practitioners can take advantage of them. With a combination of innovation and innovation-focused programs and excellent presenters, this event is CRE. A must for everyone working in. Space. “

David Whitaker, new CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), will be the keynote speaker. He presents Miami’s future growth and his plans to attract tourists, the ultra-rich and more major conferences in our area.

Highlights of the conference include a panel on Transport Development (TOD) blockchain / cryptocurrencies and innovation through the National Real Estate Agents Association (NAR) commercial REACH program. (NAR REACH is the No. 1 accelerator in the real estate industry, pushing top tech companies into real estate and neighboring industries.)

The story continues

The announcement sponsor is IBERIA BANK First Horizon.

Both MIAMI members and non-members can register at http://www.CommercialConference.com.

About the National Association of Realtors MIAMI The National Association of Realtors was founded in 1920 by the National Association of Realtors to celebrate 101 years of service to the National Association of Realtors, Traders, and the South Florida community. It consists of six organizations: the Housing Association, the Real Estate Agents Commercial Alliance, the Broward-MIAMI Real Estate Agents Association, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS-MIAMI) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council, and the award-winning International Council. I am. It represents a total of 52,000 real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing and brokerage. It is the largest National Association of Real Estate Agents in the United States and has official partnerships with 223 international organizations around the world. The official MIAMI website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com.

Media contacts

Chris Umpierre, MIAMI National Association of Realtors Members, 3054687047, chris @ miamire.com

twitter

SOURCE MIAMI National Association of Realtors Members

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/miami-commercial-conference-explore-technology-181000143.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos