Keysight Technologies of National Central University Optical Science Center establishes 3rd generation semiconductor R & D and tests open lab





Joint efforts will accelerate the pace of innovation in 5G and electric vehicles

Santa Rosa, CA and Taoyuan, Taiwan, September 27, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) is an advanced design to accelerate innovation for connectivity. And a leading technology company that provides verification solutions. National Center for Optical Sciences (NCUOSC) Announces Collaboration to Improve Design and Test Verification Efficiency for Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Applications and Accelerate the Pace of 5G and Electric Vehicles (EVs) Did. ) Innovation.

Wide bandgap (WBG) materials such as GaN and SiC offer high switching speeds, low losses, and withstand high temperature and voltage characteristics. As a result, these materials are being leveraged in consumer power products, fast charging, electric vehicles, rail transport, and 5G infrastructure and data center servers. However, these benefits complicate design and testing.

Using Keysight’s PD1500A Dynamic Power Device Analyzer / Double Pulse Tester (DPT) platform, NCUOSC has successfully established a third-generation WBG semiconductor open lab that improves development and testing efficiency. As JEDEC, a world leader in the development of open standards and publications for the microelectronics industry, continues to define dynamic testing for WBG devices, standardized testing is beginning to emerge. The Keysight PD1500A DPT determines key performance parameters that meet all standards, including turn-on / off and switching characteristics, dynamic on-resistance, dynamic current and voltage, reverse recovery, gate charge, and device output characteristics.

Thomas Getzl, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight’s Automotive and Energy Solutions Business Unit, said:

Reliable and reproducible measurements are important for accelerating the design and validation of new technologies, including wide bandgap semiconductors. Keysights PD1500A DPT intelligent features (such as fully automated parameter extraction software based on IEC and JEDEC standards, loop testing, voltage and current sweep testing, automated high temperature testing, etc.) will help drive future innovation.

“The Keysights PD1500ADDP enables NCUOSC to reliably characterize wide bandgap devices and effectively innovate GaN and SiC applications. Its safety protection, scalable optional test fixtures provide the flexibility needed for future expansion. “We provide,” said Professor Yue-Ming Hsin, director of NCUOSC. .. “In addition to the PD1500A, we will also set up a Keysight B1505A / N1265A power device analyzer / curve tracer to provide a complete and important characterization of WBG semiconductors. In collaboration with Keysight, a 5G / 6G and electrical ecosystem. I am happy to be able to contribute to the vehicle. “

About National Central University Optoelectronics Research Center

The focus of each research group at the National Center for Optical Sciences (NCUOSC) is optelectronics semiconductor materials and components, radio frequency and high speed integrated circuits, holographic technology, nonlinear optics, precision optical coating technology, integrated optical materials and components. , Biochips, organic and amorphous silicon luminescent materials and devices. In the future, we will step up forward-looking research and integrate resources from different groups for applications in optical and wireless communications, solid-state lighting, display technology, energy optelectronics, optical storage, and biooptelectronics. Develop For more information, please visit https://www.ncu.edu.tw/~osc/.

About Keysight Technology

Keysight offers advanced design and verification solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and protect the world. Keysights’ commitment to speed and accuracy extends to software-driven insights and analytics throughout the development lifecycle in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analytics, and enterprise network performance optimization and visibility. Bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster. Service providers and cloud environments. Our customers span the global telecommunications and industrial ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics markets. Keysight generated $ 4.2 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2020. For more information on Keysight Technology (NYSE: KEYS), please visit www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight technology is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005575/en/

contact address

National Central University Optoelectronics Research Center Contact: Rui-Hong Chen, Taiwn + 886 3 4258816 [email protected]

Keysight Technology Contact: GeriLynne LaCombe, Americas / Europe +1 303 662 [email protected]

Fusako Dohi, Asia + 81 42 660-2162 [email protected]

