You can now use your smartphone as a controller with Google Stadia





A TV Stadia with a controller of your choice is your dream! Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

No one can deny that Google Stadia has made an incredibly rocky start, and Google’s cloud gaming service is still struggling to find its foothold. However, the new features give users more options on how to play and may give Stadia a chance for casual gamers. Maybe.

Previously, Stadia required a dedicated controller to use the service to play games. However, Google is currently rolling out the ability to play Stadia on Google TV, Android TV, or Chromecast Ultra using an Android smartphone or iPhone. You can also use PhoneLink to connect third-party gamepads for Xbox and PlayStation via Bluetooth, wifi, or USB via PhoneLink accessories.

I was excited to test it with my phone, but Google said a new controller option was rolling out this week, and I haven’t received any updates yet.

9to5Google provides a thorough walkthrough on what the feature will look like when live on your smartphone. The phone touch gamepad options appear on the regular controller pairing screen. When you select it, a new screen pops up showing you how to pair your phone with the TV you’re using for playback. When paired successfully, the full screen control will appear as an overlay.

The video linked above also shows the tethering capabilities of the physical controller over USB. For more complex game titles, you might find it not easy to play Assassin’s Creed with virtual controls. It’s not entirely clear which controller brand works with the USB control option. The only console I own, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, doesn’t work with Stadia on the TV, so I personally love to see accessories like Razer Kishi supported. Stadia registered it as a compatible controller for the phone app, so the fingers crossed.

You can already play Stadia on a myriad of first-party and third-party controllers via your Android device and Chrome browser. However, this update will allow Stadia to play in the vast ecosystem of plugged-in Google TV and Android TV devices. You can also run Stadia on the cheaper WalMart version of Chromecast. Whether it turns a curious gamer into a subscriber is a whole different thing. At least Stadia is available to everyone on the TV to which it belongs.

