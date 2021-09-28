Why you need to invest in more female climate entrepreneurs





Women are more affected by climate change than men, but men dominate innovation and entrepreneurship in this area. Female entrepreneurs face many obstacles to success in “Green Tech”, including access to capital and structural discrimination. We can use accelerators and incubators to help develop female entrepreneurs and hire more women in the technology and banking sector.

Entrepreneurship and innovation, known as “green tech,” is essential in the fight against climate change. Women are more affected by climate change than men, but green tech is now a male-dominated area. In Canada, only one in ten founders of a green tech business is female, and only 19% of green tech start-ups have at least one female founder. When it comes to creating solutions for climate change, women’s perspectives are terribly lacking.

Investing in female entrepreneurs will generate higher profits for society as a whole, as women invest more income in their families than men. Empowering female entrepreneurs also means that more women have access to work opportunities, as women-founded businesses tend to employ 2.5 times more women than men-founded businesses. To do.

Female entrepreneurs are more likely than male entrepreneurs to innovate to meet social needs, and women score higher than men in key skills such as leadership, problem solving, and innovation. increase. Venture capital financing in climate technology is currently growing five times faster than overall venture capital financing, demonstrating a high demand for innovation in this area. Access to leadership positions in this area helps women generate wealth and close gender wealth inequality.

Challenges facing female entrepreneurs

Access to capital is an important challenge facing female entrepreneurs, and there is evidence that they are being discriminated against by banks. In 2017, only 2% of US venture capital funding went to start-ups, all founded by women. A Harvard, MIT, and Wharton School study showed this gender prejudice. When the same idea was proposed in male and female voices, two-thirds of investors chose male voices. This bias could be the result of the fact that 88% of venture capital firm decision makers are men.

Women also face other disadvantages. In the Asia-Pacific region, women perform almost four times more unpaid long-term care than men, according to a survey. This means that women have less time and energy to hone their skills and build extra time and networks. Greentech is also STEM oriented, with the STEM sector dominated by men, with only 5% of the UK’s technology sector’s leadership position being occupied by women. The problem begins at the education level, with only 3% of women in the UK saying that a career in the tech industry is their first choice. The lack of a female role model is also an obstacle for young green tech entrepreneurs.

A woman’s perspective is needed when coming up with solutions to climate change.

Image: UN Women

How can we deal with gender inequality in climate entrepreneurship?

1. Incubator and accelerator

Many startups fail early on. Incubators and accelerators can provide mentoring, resources, space, networking opportunities and access to capital. Women often lack networking opportunities, and participating in accelerator programs allows them to meet key stakeholders. Climate change start-ups can face unique challenges such as long-term return on investment and changes in government regulations and policies. Accelerator programs help female entrepreneurs secure valuable advice and support in overcoming these challenges.

2. Willingness to hire women in technology and green sectors

Many entrepreneurs start by working for a company and later start a business based on their experience. As the Greentech sector hires more women, they will gain the experience and confidence to start their own business. In the United States, only 24% of high-tech workers are women. In the green tech giant Tesla, 83% of leadership positions are occupied by men.

3. Willingness to appoint more women to venture capital and bank boards

Only 9% of venture capitalists investing in tech startups are women, less than 2% of bank CEOs are women, and only 5.3% of global board chairs are women. Increasing the number of women in these positions helps to minimize unconscious gender bias. Deloittes Board Ready Women is a commendable initiative aimed at helping women aspire to join the board of directors of listed companies. Female participants will be advised by experienced board members to help develop board profiles and important networking opportunities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/09/why-invest-female-climate-entrepreneurs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos