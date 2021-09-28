Alphabet (GOOGL) adds more than 30 streaming services to Google TV





Alphabet GOOGL Division Google continues to focus on strengthening its footsteps in the streaming world against the backdrop of the Google TV platform.

The company has integrated more than 30 streaming services into Google TV, providing access to multiple content from the service in one place.

Google TV allows users to stream content not only from YouTube TV and Google TV, but also from Disneys DIS Disney +, Amazons AMZN Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, HBO Go, Comcasts CMCSA Peacock, Comedy Central, Pluto TV, Viki / Rakuten. It came to be. , Fox Now, Paramount +, ABC, etc.

Underlined services are currently available in the United States. The list of streaming services available on Google TV is expected to grow further in the coming days.

With the latest moves, Google strives to provide users with an enhanced video streaming experience. This is expected to accelerate the adoption rate of Google TV.

GoogleUps streaming game

With the latest integration, Google raises the bar for other players like Amazon and Apple. They also leave no stones to strengthen their presence in the video streaming market.

In particular, Amazon enjoys solid momentum in the market, following the widely used Fire TV around the world, with seamless integration with third-party services.

Aside from Fire TV, the e-commerce giant’s initiative to give Prime Video access to third-party streaming services is noteworthy. In India, we recently launched the Prime Video Channels Bundling Service, which allows customers enrolled in the Prime Flagship Loyalty Program to subscribe to multiple global and local streaming services such as discovery +, Lionsgate Play, DocuBay and Eros Now on a single platform. ..

Meanwhile, Apple is benefiting from the growing momentum of the Apple TV. The company recently announced the new Apple TV 4K. We’ve also introduced a brand new Siri Remote for accessing your Apple TV.

summary

Keep in mind that Google is poised to meet the growing demand for streaming services as Google TV’s efforts grow.

Apart from recent moves, the company recently announced a new remote control experience on smartphones for Google TV users that eliminates the need to use a physical remote control.

The search giant has added a section called Watch with Me to Google TV. This section focuses on celebrity-recommended TV shows and movies.

