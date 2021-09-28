How democracy must compete with digital authoritarians





Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to solve some of the world’s most unmanageable problems and help achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), but privacy And when it comes to risks to civil liberties, AI is already a game changer in favor of authoritarian nations. AI-enabled tools have accelerated all existing forms of repression, including mass and targeted surveillance, censorship, and propaganda proliferation. Contrary to the initial expectations that oppressive nations would not be able to control the open Internet, AI has promoted a whole new level of national control over communication infrastructure and the information realm. Its technical benefits include expanded capacity to scan forbidden content and rule out dissent. In the opposite direction, the generation of ideas, dictators have discovered new abilities to use AI-generated and amplified content to control public stories and shape citizens’ discourse. New social engineering tools, such as China’s Social Credit System, shape citizens’ motivations and behaviors. In addition to invading privacy and civil liberties, these systems can, to a large extent, destroy human agents and human dignity.

The greater threat posed by all these AI-enabled technologies is driving the proliferation of digital authoritarianism. This is a comprehensive technological social system and governance model that includes state control and security, rather than civil liberties and security. Democracy sees digital authoritarianism through the lens of system competition, rather than seeing this task as a series of individual apps used for repression, and competes with powerful and repressive governance models that are widespread around the world. You need to be aware that you are facing.

This model is disseminated in various ways. It certainly involves the dissemination of technology, but it also includes the dissemination of values, norms and concepts related to the proper use and constraints of technology. Authoritarian models, through propaganda and economic coercion (sometimes called Sharp power), and even because oppressive potential influences technical standards-setting bodies that may be incorporated into future technical protocols. It will also spread through the collaborative efforts of. These elements are usually offered as packaged transactions.

China as a model of digital authoritarianism

The most prominent example of digital authoritarianism is the Chinese version, which has a global impact on multiple layers. First, China has become a role model for AI-led domestic oppression, significantly improving its ability to monitor its smart cities and providing panopticon-level management in areas considered security threats, such as the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. It is done. They have demonstrated their ability to manage domestic information areas incredibly effectively and guide citizens’ behavior with strong incentives built into the Social Credit System. China is also developing a sovereign digital currency that will significantly increase domestic oppression.

Second, China has exported these oppressive capabilities and normalized their use around the world. Through a wider range of economic trade and development initiatives, including Belt and Road and the Digital Silk Road, China will be able to build its entire infrastructure system, which will bring it back to vulnerable states and Beijing, which will continue for decades to come.

Third, China is forming a debate in the international normative field by flooding the territory of multilateral technology-related diplomacy. Their advocacy is highly effective within normative institutions such as the United Nations Human Rights Council, which upset the majority of delegations to support China’s repressive use of technology in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. bottom. It also demonstrates its ability to exert influence in technical standard-setting bodies such as the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which has future interoperability standards. Their purpose was to promote China’s preferred protocol as the global default for the Internet of Things (IOT) and other emerging technologies.

Fourth, in the global idea market, China spreads publicity about the weaknesses of democracy and actively attacks its democratic capabilities, especially its only superpower rival, the United States, so-called wolf warrior diplomacy. I’m using it. China has also advanced concepts of Internet governance such as cyber sovereignty. This is essentially an updated version of the long-standing authority that, under international human rights law and principles, sovereignty, now oppression within cyber borders, should not be criticized by outside parties.

Finally, the fact that China’s growing global influence began with large-scale strategic investment in emerging technologies cannot be ignored. China was very early on recognizing that technological dominance would lead to power across other territories (military, economic, geopolitics, norms). The Chinese Communist Party has pledged to win the AI ​​competition with the United States by 2030 and has invested heavily in other emerging technologies such as quantum computing. Their current impetus to be the first in the development of sovereign digital currencies is another manifestation of their sophisticated understanding of the link between technology excellence and global power.

Conclusion: The Chinese government is on a mission to recreate the world order of the 21st century with its own image and according to its own oppressive values. Democratic governments and stakeholders need to be aware of the threat of existence posed by this competing digital authoritarian model.

Solution: How to Fight the Digital Authoritarian Model

Democratic stakeholders must overcome concerns about the magnitude and complexity of the threat and move towards practical action. As a first step, we need to realize that we can’t beat anything without anything. Authoritarians have used AI and digital technology for oppression and control, but democratic governments have been vigilant without a compelling alternative vision for a digital society that reflects democratic values. increase. These are two aspects of the same problem. Without a positive democratic plan, we are vulnerable to an energetic digital authoritarian approach.

Indeed, digitization and the AI ​​systems it created have dramatically changed the situation in which democracy works and human rights must be protected. But it’s time for democratic leaders to confront this reality and take a human rights-based approach to tackle this radically changing digital environment. The active dissemination of authoritarian applications, concepts, and practices must be filled with more attractive democratic alternatives. In fact, a good attack is our best defense.

The most promising prescriptions fall into three action buckets.

1. Develop and introduce a democratic model of digital restraint at home

First, democracy needs to put in place its own digital technology policies and practices. Unrestricted access to data and unchecked practices that violate privacy and civil liberties and undermine the rule of law when it comes to government use of data and digital tools, rather than positive value-based leadership I witnessed the unconscious flow of. An important part of the problem was the inadequate awareness within the government or private sector of the centrality of privacy for all basic exercises of liberty. In addition, the process principles of emergency evacuation, proportionality, and legality, which are an essential feature of the existing framework of international human rights law and provide the basis for assessing the legitimacy of infringement of basic rights, are primarily legal. Enforcement and surveillance practices that have been ignored in. Simply put, democratic governments have not developed appropriate institutional constraints on the use of data and AI tools to fully differentiate from authoritarian practices.

Similarly, when it comes to regulatory efforts to combat harmful online content, many democracies have set AI scanning and filtering requirements for the need and effectiveness of their tools, or a violation of their freedom to harm them. It is considered a silver bullet without assessing its proportionality. Try to prevent. The flawed platform regulation promulgated by democracy has been copied directly in the context of authoritarian devotion, leading to a downward global spiral of freedom of expression and a core commitment to access to information. This trend shows that the practices and regulatory approaches that democracy relies on in the domestic context have a significant and unintended impact on world norms. Democratic governments must understand the rule of law and how important it is to adhere to the process principles of necessity and proportion in a globalized digital environment.

To address this situation, democratic governments need to develop and commit to a human rights impact assessment process for their own procurement, use, and regulation of data, platforms, and AI-enabled tools. Given that private sector technology companies have a significant impact on the enjoyment of fundamental rights, especially privacy, freedom of expression, freedom of assembly and association, and the right to democratic participation, democratic governments are in the private sector. We also need to require companies to engage in human rights. Impact assessment on product and service development and deployment.

2. Demonstrate leadership in international technology diplomacy and standard setting:

Second, democracy needs to reaffirm its leadership on the international arena, where cyber norms, technical standards and governance processes are established. These are areas where system competition is unfolding. While authorities are flooding the realm of multilateral cyber diplomacy and international technology policy, democracy is due to their lack of clarity about what compliance with human rights law and principles entails in the digital context. Withdrew from leadership.

The important point here: No new principles are needed. Rather, we need to strengthen our confidence in the continued relevance and applicability of existing international human rights law frameworks. It is globally recognized and holds the status of international law. That said, in a radically changing digital context, the daunting task of clarifying how to actually adhere to the existing international human rights framework needs to be done. A global multi-stakeholder process needs to be initiated to resolve disagreements between democratic stakeholders regarding the legitimacy of various data practices, platform regulations, and applications of AI-enabled tools. Rebuilding the Democratic Alliance around a common understanding of how to comply with international human rights law in the digital world is treated as a strategic priority, as is the more traditional aspects of cybersecurity and national security. Should be.

3. Invest in innovation as a means of increasing democratic value

Last but not least, democracy needs to recognize that normative and technical leadership come together. If our goal is to spread democratic values ​​rather than authoritarian norms, we need to lead innovation, especially AI and quantum computing. Superiority in these areas translates into leverage and influence in normative areas and technical standards-setting bodies. Moreover, it needs to be much more aggressive in exporting democratic digital infrastructure as part of its trade and economic development assistance programs, rather than giving China the opportunity to incorporate value into the digital infrastructure of developing countries.

* * *

In short, national practices, international norms, innovations and standards are intertwined with the digital governance system. The strength of the digital authoritarian model comes from the fact that these elements work together. Democracy needs to be aware of these interdependencies and exercise leadership simultaneously and cooperatively in all three areas.

The technology practices we present in the national context, the norms advocated by international technology forums, and investments in emerging technologies and democratic information infrastructures are mutually strengthened. By embracing this complex set of challenges and tackling them with the urgency and purpose they deserve, we can solidify the future of prosperous and secure democracy. These are essential elements for building a democratic digital society.

