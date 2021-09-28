Why some advertisers hesitate to join Google’s modeled measurement train





As the signals of how people interact in the Apple environment and other browsers disappear, Google is moving advertisers away from measuring ad performance based on what people last clicked on. .. However, the company can struggle when it comes to convincing some advertisers that the move to an approach that uses analytical models to measure ad performance is good.

And for all of the company’s Houpla on privacy measurement, Google can expect to continue to persuade advertisers to open more customer data vaults to make the new method work. ..

It’s very difficult to explain to the board that there are new ways to measure your business.

Andrew Richardson, Tinuity

Google announced on Monday that it will switch its default measurement of search, shopping, display, and YouTube ads from last-click attribution to estimating why someone converted based on information they didn’t observe directly. bottom. Conversions may include, for example, signing up for purchases or subscriptions.

The company calls this “data driven” or modeled conversion tracking. Combined with the automated bidding process, it takes into account various interactions with the brand before the last click and employs Google’s special forecasts to actually advertise more conversions at the same cost than traditional methods. It claims to be mainly available. An optimized source for analytics and ad targeting. The plan is to use a modeled attribution approach for all Google Ads accounts by early 2022.

Tinuiti’s clients have been testing Google’s modeled approach to measuring automated bidding and ad conversion for the past year or so. .. “If you can spend 10% of your marketing budget on testing, you need to understand what those signals are,” he said, but with a modeled method without first testing. I was careful about the dramatic move to use it completely.

Last click hold out

There have been long-standing concerns that Last Click Attribution can’t reflect all the media that may have contributed to purchases and other conversions, and many advertisers think it’s a good move from Google’s method. can do. “Last Click Attribution provides a highly siled view of performance marketing, but in most cases that’s not true. Our marketing is ours because humans don’t live in online silos. It doesn’t make sense to pretend to live, “said Farhad Divecha, managing director and founder of digital marketing agency AccuraCast. “The challenge for marketers is the ability to compare competing platforms. [such as] Google, Facebook, and TikTok may have different data-driven attribution models than others, “he said.

However, Richardson said many brands that aren’t digital natives and are accustomed to using last-click attribution can be reluctant to make changes. “I’m attending a meeting where the CMO is talking to the CEO and trying to escape the last click attribution,” he said, when executives use that method to assess marketing performance. Said he might be worried. It would be difficult to explain that their marketing results can be fluid as they use the new measurement system. “It’s very difficult to explain to the board. It’s very difficult to explain to Wall Street if it’s listed. There’s a new way to measure their business,” he said. Told.

Google data Feed the beast

Regarding Google’s vp and gm, Google Ads purchase, analysis, and measurement, Vidhya Srinivasan wrote in a blog post on September 27 that a modeled measurement method intended to be used instead of last-click attribution “We use advanced machine learning to better understand each method,” he wrote. Marketing Touchpoint contributed to conversions while respecting user privacy. However, Google relies on the identifiable data it has about its vast user base to improve the accuracy of its modeled measurement approach. “Our advanced sign-in user base allows us to infer a rich set of behavioral datasets, allowing advanced modeling techniques to work independently of cookies and other identifiers.[s] “For the entire representative set of opt-in users,” the documentation on how modeled conversion tracking works.

Meanwhile, like Facebook and other companies, Google tracks and retargets people across its website and campaign performance as third-party cookies disappear and Apple implements stricter data privacy controls. We are trying to maintain the advertiser’s ability to measure directly. So while Google promotes the privacy-related aspects of modeled measurements, more and more customers from advertisers to provide bid and measurement models as well as directly measure logged-in users. I am aiming to get the data. In fact, the company itself said in its conversion tracking documentation that “the more observable data, the better the quality of the model,” and advertisers are encouraged to help get that observable data. I am. One way is to use the “enhanced conversion” measurement process. This process requires advertisers to provide their customer data, such as email address, name, home address, and phone number.

Enhanced conversion feels like a step back from a privacy perspective.

Farhad Divecha, Accura Cast

A Google spokeswoman told Digiday that its enhanced conversion method is in line with the company’s commitment to privacy-centric measurement solutions, using only data that has been agreed and provided to advertisers. ..

However, some people question their privacy efforts. “Until now, we couldn’t fully share user data with Google this way,” Divecha added. “” Enhanced “conversion feels like a step back from a privacy perspective. “

Google’s modeled approach helps simplify the measurement, “especially for small advertisers who don’t have enough data to build a reliable data-driven model,” said the customer data platform. Steve Zisk, Senior Product Marketing Manager at the company Redpoint Global, said. “But this” simplicity “helps Google itself as much as its customers and provides a large dataset for Google’s algorithms. “

Advertisers also rely on Google to build accurate models for measuring ads, so you need to trust those modeled numbers as well. According to Richardson, advertisers need to be careful when considering Google as a versatile performance barometer and consider some basic means of validating them using other information.

“Ideally, Google increases transparency by showing how different aspects of the customer journey contribute to conversions and how the model can accurately reflect the actual journey and conversions. “Zisk said.

