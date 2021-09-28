Australia takes over Google’s online advertising advantage and demands data shakeout





Sydney, September 28 (Reuters)-Australia’s Antitrust Watchdog says it wants the power to curb Google’s use of Internet data to sell targeted ads, big tech companies say publishers He said he dominated the market to the point of harming advertisers and consumers.

Comments from the report, released Tuesday, indicate another possibility between Australia and Google months after the Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) unit vowed to withdraw core services from the country over the new content licensing law. I set up a showdown.read more

It may also spur antitrust proceedings reportedly being prepared by the US Department of Justice, which accuses Google of using the power of its market to thwart its advertising rivals. European regulators are also scrutinizing Google’s advertising business.read more

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) is an “advertising technology” report that the government still has to consider, and existing legislation curbs anti-competitive behavior as Google’s online advertising dominance is firmly established. Said it wasn’t enough.

According to regulators, more than 90% of ad clicks through Australia’s “ad tech” supply chain passed at least one Google-owned service in 2020.

“Google has taken advantage of its vertically integrated position to operate advertising technology services in a way that leads to the less competitive advertising technology industry over time,” ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.

“This action has allowed Google to establish and establish a dominant position in the ad tech supply chain. It manages conflicts of interest, prevents anti-competitive self-priority, and allows rival ad tech providers to do so. We encourage you to consider the rules that will allow you to compete for benefits. “

Google spokesmen didn’t get comments right away. In a blog post published shortly before the ACCC report, Google said its advertising technology supported more than 15,000 Australian jobs and contributed $ 2.45 billion annually to the Australian economy.

According to ACCC, U.S. companies are benefiting from vast amounts of Internet user data from search engines, mappings, and YouTube video streaming services, and need to be more transparent about how to use this information to sell ads. there is.

Regulators said they needed special authority to deal with the imbalance in advertiser access to consumer data. For example, a rule that prohibits rivals from selling targeted ads without the same profits, using data collected by a single service, such as mapping.

He also said Google was asked to publicly reveal how people’s data could be used to sell and display ads.

The Advertising Technology report is part of an extensive survey of online platforms by ACCC, and earlier this year Google will withdraw its core services from the country by legislation that forces payments for media content posted on its website. Said there is a possibility.

Like Facebook Inc. (FB.O), a social media giant that cut news feeds in Australia for a week in the days before the law was passed, Google has announced content payment deals with most of Australia’s largest media outlets. bottom.

Treasury Secretary Josh Frydenberg, who commissioned the report, said in a statement that the government would consider the report’s findings and recommendations.

Report by Byron Kaye; edited by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christopher Cushing

