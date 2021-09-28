Google can’t see the content behind the capture





According to Google, web crawlers can’t display content, so hiding content behind a capture can cause problems for your website.

Googlebot does nothing when crawling a web page.

When the capture reaches a page that is blocking the main content, it is considered to be the only one on the page.

However, there are ways around this. There is a problem with capture, but there is no reason to stop using it.

This is all stated by Google’s John Mueller during Search Central SEO business hours recorded September 24, 2021.

The owner of the directory site asks and writes to Mueller if the capture implemented to avoid scraping can affect SEO.

So yes, it can affect SEO.

However, there is a way to use content block captures that do not interfere with crawling or indexing.

This is Mueller’s advice.

Google’s John Mueller on captures that block content

Mueller makes it clear that Googlebot does not enter captures. Even Google-based capture.

If you need to enter a capture before accessing the content, the content will not be crawled.

Google can index the page, but the content behind the capture is not used for ranking.

“Googlebot doesn’t enter a capture. Even if it’s a Google-based capture, it doesn’t. It means that if you need to complete the capture to see the content, you won’t be able to access the content.

On the other hand, if the content is available without doing anything and the capture is displayed above, it’s usually fine. “

As Mueller says, if you have easy access to the main content, you can safely use the capture.

To make sure the capture isn’t blocking Google’s display, Mueller puts it on the search console.[URLの検査]We recommend using the tool.

“My test is to use a URL inspection tool in the search console and fetch those pages to see what is returned.

on the one hand [check] The displayed page to make sure it matches the displayed content.When [then check] HTML rendered there to make sure it contains the content to index. It’s one of the approaches I take there. “

This is one solution, but there is yet another solution.

If you want to use capture to completely block your content and at the same time keep it in good shape for Google, you can.

This includes techniques that appear to violate Google’s guidelines, but Mueller has confirmed that they do not violate the policy.

It provides Googlebot with a different version of the page than it would provide to regular users.

Googlebot can have a version of the page without a capture, but the user must complete the capture before displaying the content.

The content is then used for ranking, but you can use capture to reach your goals.

“From a policy perspective, it doesn’t matter if you’re serving the entire content and you need to capture it on your side. If you need to do that with Googlebot or other search engines in a slightly different way than the average user. That’s fine. “

Listen to Mueller’s full response in the video below:

Featured image: getronydesign / Shutterstock

