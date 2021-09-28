Google Meet is testing translated live captions. Here’s how to enable it:





Google Meet has begun testing translated live captions. We currently support translations from English to French, German, Portuguese and Spanish. The translated captions are currently available to beta users using the selected Workspace edition. Google has begun testing Meet’s new features that make it easier to communicate with people from different countries who speak different languages. After introducing real-time video call transcription in 2019, tech giants are now testing live-translated captions.

“Translated captions help make Google Meet’s video Hangouts more global, comprehensive, and effective by removing language abilities that hinder collaboration. Users use content in their preferred language. By being able to do this, we can equalize information sharing, learning and collaboration, and make meetings as effective as possible, “Google said in a blog post.

Live translated captions are currently only available in the beta selected hierarchy. You can enable it in the following workspace editions by completing this form. Business Plus Enterprise Standard Enterprise Plus Teaching & Learning Upgrade Education Plus Currently, live-translated captions allow users to translate spoken English into French, German, Portuguese and Spanish.

“This can be especially useful for all-inclusive meetings and training programs with teams distributed around the world, enabling all employees to understand without being penalized by their language skills,” Google said. I added.

How to enable live translation captions on Google Meet How to enable live translation captions on Google Meet Beta Open Google Meet on your computer. From the meeting[その他のオプション]Click and[設定]Go to[キャプション]Click. Turn on Captions and set the language to English. Turn on Translated Captions. Choose from one of the available languages. In addition to helping teams spread around the world, translated live captions also help educators communicate with students who speak different languages.

“Live-translated captions can also affect educators by enhancing communication with students who speak different languages ​​than instructors. This allows students to speak different languages ​​around the world. You can also connect with our students, “Google said in a blog post.

Related item:

Google Meet limits group calls for free users to 60 minutes

Here’s how to enable the noise canceling feature on Google Meet:

Google Meet introduces new safety and engagement features to improve online education

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.in/tech/apps/news/google-meet-is-testing-live-translated-captions-heres-how-you-can-enable-them/articleshow/86575836.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos