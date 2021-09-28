Work on food system transformation-MBA





Jesse Lou (MBA 2022) gives his decision to come to HBS, the motivation to change the world by using technology to build a more sustainable food system, and the resources of HBS to make this happen. Let’s look back on how we used it.

Please tell us what you were doing before HBS and what took you to HBS.

In 2018, I started thinking about the big existential question, “What is my call?” My main criterion was to tackle issues that were important to me, and it was really scary to think that I could have fun while having a positive impact on the world.

At the time, I lived in San Francisco and worked as a product manager at a data science start-up. I have always been attracted to technology and science throughout my life. Machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data science were fascinating as the next frontiers of innovation. At the same time, I spent a lot of time at the waterfront of the San Francisco Bay Area. Catch and feed fish, crabs, mussels and sea urchins, then take them home and eat! It was really magical (and delicious) to be able to interact with nature in this way. The accelerating climate change has made it difficult to adjust how my personal and professional experience contributed to this existential crisis.

After much reflection, I wanted to apply state-of-the-art technology to solve food (and seafood) challenges, especially when it comes to supplying sustainable food to the world. Venture capital internships and pre-school ag-tech (agricultural technology) startups have failed to commercialize food technology, ag-tech, and biotechnology. Looking back on my career, I believed that I was in the best position to drive innovation in business models and strategies and bring new technologies that would change the world to market. I have the time and space to come to HBS, interact with people from different backgrounds, join a company where I can devote my time and energy, or find an opportunity to set up a company. increase.

This year, he will be co-chairman of the Food, Agriculture and Water Club. What is your motivation for pursuing this role? What are your goals as co-chairman?

For the wider HBS population, today’s food and agriculture careers seem a niche. My biggest goal is to excite (and empower) more people to solve climate change challenges, whether as a career or in a personal life. This year, in partnership with the Energy & Environment Club and Sustainability Club, we will hold a joint conference in November to expand our reach with the aim of introducing people to many common connections in the fight against climate change, energy and food production. rice field. My other (more personal) goal is not only to be a professional-minded club, but to build true friendships among club members through small group dinners and cross-school events.

Please tell us about the startup you co-founded this summer.

PicoGreens designs unicellular algae (microalgae) for use as crops that sustainably produce foods and food ingredients. Instead of growing the entire sugar cane stalk to harvest sugar, microalgae can grow and use much less land and resources to produce ingredients such as sugar and vegetable oils. It is a well-known fact that these are powerful organisms, but past attempts to expand production face difficult unit economics (high upfront cost of facilities, sale to commodity markets). Advanced genetic engineering allows these microalgaes to grow orders of magnitude more than traditional crops, increasing resource efficiency and expanding the range of materials and products that these microalgaes can produce, resulting in profitability. I believe we can improve. In addition, the transition to this new mode of production will reduce the amount of forests and grasslands that are logged for traditional agriculture (and avoid releasing large amounts of carbon into the atmosphere) and sequestrate the world’s carbon. You can also protect your potential.

What kind of opportunity did you decide to start this company?

Producing food with microorganisms is nothing new. However, using microorganisms to replace commercial crops and make them function as pillars of food production systems is a fairly unknown water. My partner, Max, is a technology development fellow and postdoc at Harvard’s Wyss Institute, pioneering new high-throughput genome engineering capabilities that enable dramatically faster genetic innovation. Coupled with the discovery of very fast-growing photosynthetic microalgae and the competition for the outlook for a deteriorating climate, we were fully committed to getting Pico Greens on track.

The most important next step for us is to find a strong product market fit among all the different features that can be designed within microalgae. Which is the most important? And who is it important to? If you read this and have an idea or want to learn more, please contact us!

What are the most helpful resources on your startup journey?

I met partner / co-founder Max through Harvard University and the MIT program Nucleate Eco. This was the setting for our startup journey. This program has helped us lay the foundation for how to build a business, with many support mentors, investors in the Boston area (including my current entrepreneurial finance professor, Jim Massison!), And climate. Introduced a fellow entrepreneur who is passionate about tackling the problem.

I’m also really grateful to my sectionmate Shardule Shah for introducing me to the program and all the people involved in making it happen.

The time I spent at Nucleate gave me a platform to explore as a Rock Summer Fellow during the summer and as a member of the Rock Accelerator Cohort this semester. Both are great programs that build a sense of community among the founders. We provide mentorship and learning in the early stages of company establishment. Im also re-registered with 15.366 Climate and Energy Ventures at MIT this semester. This is a project-based class aimed at bringing together interdisciplinary people to work on a climate-focused startup.

What do you think is HBS’s greatest opportunity to tackle environmental issues such as climate change?

Food, climate and social challenges are closely linked, affecting disproportionately surrounding areas and the poor, and becoming increasingly apparent over time. HBS is an effort to motivate and encourage students to participate in the fight by bringing many of these challenges to the forefront of the classroom and making their careers in these spaces more accessible and practical. Need to keep expanding. As students, our greatest opportunity is to talk to people with direct experience in the relevant industry, whether they are climate change contributors or mitigators, and learn what we can do to make a difference. That is.

How do you plan to leverage your career and experience at HBS to help build a more sustainable world?

We are excited to see what the future of food will look like, especially in a combined approach of data science, biotechnology and sustainability. If PicoGreens succeeds in expanding the sustainable unit economy of microalgae as a production platform, it will have a tremendous impact on many traditional means of producing food, making it more sustainable and climate resistant. Guide a whole new way to produce food and biomaterials!

This story was originally published by the Business & Environment Initiative.

