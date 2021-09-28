Boulevard CEO and Founder Dominic Portman — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH: How was the industry reaction so far?

DP: It was overwhelmingly positive. We have seized the opportunity to expand our offerings and are on track.

Pandemics have skyrocketed the popularity of online marketplaces and are the next frontier of e-commerce. We were a support platform to make these highly complex markets more accessible.

RTIH: What was your biggest challenge / retreat?

DP: Our business was hit when the pandemic first occurred. At the time, we were selling fancy clothing on the market, but people no longer needed fancy clothing, and the business fell sharply in terms of revenue.

We decided not to beat the hatch, but to promote the company’s diversification plan. This is to avoid layoffs and redundancy for great teams.

We have embraced the opportunity to adapt, transform and support many independent brands and businesses that were trying to quickly make up for lost revenue by going online quickly.

With a wide range of knowledge and skills, we can support people who want to sell online quickly with minimal effort.

It was a tiring time for everyone involved in diversification and rebranding, but we managed to grow even though the core product requirements disappeared overnight.

RTIH: What are the biggest challenges facing the online retail sector today?

DP: The logistics challenges and uncertainties posed by Covid and Brexit currently have a clear impact on supplier-to-customer delivery.

Large infrastructure changes are decided and can be implemented within hours, but development teams typically take months or at least weeks to plan, build test, and launch.

The speed at which companies have to respond in an agile way can be daunting, but there are already signs that the market is settling into a new normal, which leads to a more normal way of working.

RTIH: What is the best question recently asked by investors and customers about your company?

DP: I think one of the most fascinating questions asked in recent investment rounds was about the number of products in the online marketplace.

The Amazon Marketplace alone has more than 350 million individual products, and the number continues to grow. It is strange to think that this space did not exist 21 years ago.

RTIH: What can we expect from Boulevard in the next 12 months?

DP: So far, we have been well on our way to diversifying our product range and our vision of expanding into new product areas and online marketplaces.

The online marketplace doesn’t go anywhere right away. After all, over 40% of post-pandemic online spending goes to marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, and Etsy.

In the UK, Challenger marketplaces such as OnBuy have been rippling and continue to grow significantly, with great expectations, offering more products to these marketplaces and increasing sales through core stores. increase.

And for the first time, we’re looking farther with products procured from around the world and new products brought to the UK marketplace store by a new business development team.

