Competition, chips and AI at the table at the first EU trade and technology conference





On February 20, 2017, the flags of the United States and the European Union were drawn when Vice President Mike Pence visited the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.Reuters / Francois Renoir

Washington, September 27 (Reuters)-The United States and the European Union hope to discuss chip shortages, artificial intelligence (AI) and technology competition issues at the first Trade Technology Council (TTC) meeting this week. A senior US government official said Monday.

On Thursday, Reuters will be the first to take action that the United States and the European Union plan to announce from the first TTC meeting, including taking a more unified approach to limiting Big Tech’s growing market power. I reported.

Earlier this month, the White House announced that the council would meet for the first time in Pittsburgh on September 29th.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of State Gina Raimondo, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, and EU Trade Director Valdis Dombrovsky will be present with the European Competition Commission Marguerite Vestager.

On Sunday, the EU’s Trade and Digital Chief said the council would have more influence on Europe and set standards and rules for the 21st century.

“As an executive, we believe in strong anti-competition laws …. We see the opportunity to work with the European Union,” said an executive branch.

Government officials discuss with European counterparts the issues and recommendations that the United States has regarding the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act, a legislation from the European Union that provides a framework for regulating the technical sector. I said there is.

Several Washington technology industry groups have said the industry does not want the European approach to digital regulation to be adopted in the United States.

Robert Atkinson, Chairman of the Information Technology Innovation Foundation, said: A high-tech think tank based in Washington.

“We shouldn’t, and we don’t have to. Our interests are broadly consistent and compatible, especially when it comes to China,” Atkinson said.

The strong US Chamber of Commerce said TTC’s actions “need to circumvent policies and regulatory measures for companies that are explicitly or implicitly headquartered in the other party through law or regulation.”

Officials said the panel’s priority would be to mitigate a serious chip shortage that has hurt companies, including US automakers.

They said the development and implementation of AI to enhance privacy protection will also be considered and collaborative research will be conducted on how technology will affect world trade.

US officials also said the EU’s debate on tariffs on steel and aluminum is on a different path from the TTC process and is expected to provide guidance on what to do by the end of the year.

Reported by Nandita Bose and David Lauder in Washington. Edited by Nick Macfie, Jonathan Oatis and Himani Sarkar

