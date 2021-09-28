Use Google Trends to track your online interest in selective hand surgery during the COVID-19 pandemic





.. August 19, 2021; 13 (8): e17313. Doi: 10.7759 /cureus.17313. eCollection 202 August

Expansion of affiliation

Affiliation 1 Department of Orthopedic Surgery, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA.

Clipboard items

Kurt M Mohty et al. Cureus. 2021.

Show details View options

Display options

Abstract PubMed PMID format

.. August 19, 2021; 13 (8): e17313. Doi: 10.7759 /cureus.17313. eCollection 2021 August Affiliation 1 University of Southern California, Los Angeles, US Orthopedics.

Clipboard items

Cite Display option

Display options

Abstract PubMed PMID format

Overview

Introduction Selective Hand Surgery covers a large number of orthopedic cases each year. Carpal tunnel syndrome, ganglion cysts, and trigger fingers are some of the most common medical conditions treated by hand surgeons. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients’ interest in selective hand surgery for these conditions is uncertain. The purpose of this study is to use Google Trends to track online interest in selective hand surgery in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic. Online search trends for method-selective orthopedic manual surgery were acquired via Google Trends from November 2019 to November 2020. Three common hand medical conditions in general terms (“carpal tunnel”, “ganglion cyst” + “wrist cyst”, “trigger finger”) “) and three hand surgery-specific keywords (“hand” “Surgery”, “carpal tunnel surgery”, and “trigger finger surgery”) were used as search terms. The US Search Volume Index (SVI) graph for both search term sets was then generated from Google Trends data and compared to the 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the CDC. I did. We then created another SVI graph for the search term “coronavirus” and compared it to both sets of search terms as described above. Results Search trends for all selective hand pathologies and surgery-specific keywords remain constant from November 2019 to early March 2020, starting with the peak of COVID-19 cases during the week of March 15, 2020. It decreased significantly within a month. Search trends for these keywords have increased to baseline levels in the coming months. The search trend for “coronavirus” peaked at 13 small search volume indexes in January 2020 and a maximum of 100 in the week of March 15, 2020. This corresponds to the diminishing search tendency of selective hand surgery at the time. Conclusion Online interest in selective hand surgery remained constant before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases reported daily, the search tendency for elective hand surgery has decreased significantly, suggesting that patients’ interest in selective hand surgery has diminished with the onset of a pandemic.

Keywords: carpal tunnel; coronavirus; COVID19; elective surgery; ganglion cyst; Google; Google Trend; hand surgery; orthopedics; trigger finger.

Copyright 2021, Mohty et al.

Statement of conflict of interest

The author has declared that there are no competing interests.

Numbers

Figure 1. 7-day average for the new COVID-19

Figure 1. 7-day mean of new COVID-19 cases using the hand pathology search volume index

Figure 1. 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases using the search volume index for hand pathology search terms

7-day mean graph of new COVID-19 cases plotted against carpal tunnel, ganglion cyst + wrist cyst, and index finger search volume index. The x-axis represents time on a monthly basis. The y-axis on the left represents the average number of new COVID-19 cases over a 7-day period. The y-axis on the right represents the relative search volume index for the above search terms.

Figure 2. 7-day average of the new COVID-19

Figure 2. 7-day mean of new COVID-19 cases using hand surgery search volume index

Figure 2. 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases using the search volume index for hand surgery search terms

7-day mean graph of new COVID-19 cases plotted against the search volume index for carpal tunnel surgery, hand surgery, and index finger surgery. The x-axis represents time on a monthly basis. The y-axis on the left represents the average number of new COVID-19 cases over a 7-day period. The y-axis on the right represents the relative search volume index for the above search terms.

Figure 3. Searching for volume index

In addition to Figure 3, the search volume index for hand pathology search terms

Figure 3. Search term coronavirus plus hand pathology Search term search volume index

In addition to the search term coronavirus.x axis, the graphs for the carpal tunnel, ganglion cyst + wrist cyst, and index finger search volume index represent monthly hours. The y-axis represents the relative search volume index.

Figure 4. Searching for volume index

In addition to Figure 4, the search volume index for hand surgery search terms

Figure 4. Search term coronavirus plus hand surgery search term search volume index

In addition to the search term coronavirus.x axis, the graph of the hand surgery search terms Carpal Tunnel Surgery, Hand Surgery, and Index Finger Surgery Search Volume Index represents monthly hours. The y-axis represents the relative search volume index.

References The World Health Organization has declared a global emergency: Review of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in 2019 Sohrabi C, Alsafi Z, O’Neill N, et al. Int J Surg. 2020; 76: 7176. -PMC-PubMed WHOCOVID-19 dashboard. [Jul;2021 ]; https: //covid19.who.int/ 2020 Proposed delay in safe surgery after COVID-19. Kovoor JG, Scott NA, TiveyDR, etc. ANZ J Surg. 2021; 91: 495506. -PMC-Covid-19 PubMed International Guidelines and Recommendations for Pandemic Surgery: Systematic Review. Moletta L, Pierobon ES, Capovilla G, Costantini M, Salvador R, Merigliano S, Valmasoni M. Int J Surg. 2020; 79: 180 188. -PubMed’s selective surgery in the era of PMC-COVID-19. Diaz A, Sarac BA, Schoenbrunner AR, Janis JE, PawlikTM. This is a J surge. 2020; 219: 900902. -PMC-PubMed

Show all 25 references

[x]

Quote

copy

Format: AMA APA MLA NLM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34567866/%3Futm_source%3DFeedFetcher%26utm_medium%3Drss%26utm_campaign%3DNone%26utm_content%3D1rgUKXhZzOOZeAePfbzdRGKnjZ7E7uNpFwizpax4y8Q_NqOos9%26fc%3DNone%26ff%3D20210927165318%26v%3D2.15.0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos