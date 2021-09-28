“War Zone” Halloween Event 2021 Start and End Dates, Leaks, and Operators





One of the scariest Call of Duty: Warzone Operator skins is based on the Saw franchise Billy the Puppet and was added to the game in 2020 as part of the Haunting of Verdansk Halloween-themed event. Will he come again?

The 2021 Warzone Halloween event has not been officially confirmed, but a recent leak could ruin many important details about this year’s creepy update. Here’s everything we know about the 2021 Warzone Halloween event, including start times, operators, and game modes.

Popular and reputable Twitter user / leaker The Ghost of Hope has suggested what to expect with the new Warzone Halloween update. If true, it could be as exciting as The Haunting of Verdansk. The event is probably called All Hallows Eve.

TheGhostofHope has a positive track record of accurately leaking information about Vanguard’s deployment schedule and details about upcoming features such as the robust anti-cheat system.

When are the start and end dates for Warzone Halloween Event 2021?

A night version of Verdansk became available during Halloween 2020. Activision

Nothing has been decided yet, but the 2021 Warzone Halloween event is likely to begin before October 31st. Haunting of Verdansk began on October 20th and ended on November 3rd. Given that it includes limited-time features, Activision could give us similar time.

Specifically, the two weeks that start and end on Tuesday can occur exactly. Perhaps that means October 19th to November 2nd, 2021.

What is Warzone Halloween Event 2021 Game Mode?

Activision has not yet confirmed the game mode of All Hallows Eve, but it is likely related to the release of Vanguard Zombies. Activision will unveil Vanguard’s full zombie pillars during October. All mainline Call of Duty games will be associated with Warzone in the future, so you can expect some cross-promotion.

If it’s something like 2020, All Hallows Eve features a night version of Verdansk 84, a limited-time zombie mode, and even new challenges with eerie rewards. In 2020, there were ghosts, other scary decorations like pumpkins, and jump scares when certain chests were opened around the map, so I hope that’s true during All Hallows Eve as well.

Who is the Warzone Halloween Event 2021 Operator?

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Leatherface appeared in Warzone in 2020.Legendary Entertainment, Activision

With the exception of festive game modes and limited-time events, All Hallows Eve may feature spooky operators based on existing franchises. In 2020, The Haunting of Verdansk gave access to the Leatherface of the Saw series Billy the Puppet and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

According to TheGhostofHope, in 2021, Ghostface will be available from Scream, which matches the next release of Scream 5. In addition, Twitter user _Nanikos_ says Warzone will feature Donnie Darko’s character, perhaps Frank, a crazy guy in a bunny costume. The GhostofHope also made fun of including Frank in early September.

These operators may come with new calling cards, charms, emblems, and other cosmetics such as weapon blueprints.

The Warzone All Hallows Eve event hasn’t been officially announced yet, but there’s no doubt that we’ll know more about it by early October.

