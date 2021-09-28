Honey, reduced keyboard: Logitech MX keys are now available in a mini version





The MX Keys Mini, part of Logitech’s master series, is available for $ 100 in three color options.

David Carnoy / CNET

Logitech’s MX Keys is one of our favorite everyday Bluetooth keyboard options, and there are currently two smaller versions that omit the numeric keypad and a few other keys. MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac. Both will ship in late October for the same $ 100 as a standard MX key. Color options include rose, pale gray, and graphite.

While reducing the number of keyboards for the same amount of money, the MX Keys Mini has three new keys: dictation (available in some countries for Windows and Mac OS users), emoji, and very important mute and mute. A shortcut to unlock is provided. Of a microphone for video conference calls. “The minimalist form factor aligns shoulders, brings the mouse closer to the keyboard, less accessible, improves posture, and improves ergonomics,” Logitech said. From my test, I agree with that rating.

The keyboard size is the same as Logitech’s popular, inexpensive K380 keyboard ($ 30). But with Logitech’s “best non-mechanical typing technology,” Perfect Stroke, the MX Keys Mini has a more premium look and feel. Also, like the standard MX keys, there are backlit keys that turn on when your hand approaches, automatically adjust to lighting conditions, dimming, and turning off to save energy.

The MX Keys Mini is about two-thirds the size of the MX Keys.

David Carnoy / CNET

Battery life is estimated to be up to 10 days on a single charge and up to 5 months with the backlight off. Both versions of the keyboard charge via USB-C.

I personally like small keyboards, but for spreadsheet jockeys and those who work with many numbers, the numeric keypad is an essential feature. For better or for worse, those extra keys are wasted on me, so I fall into the Mini’s target audience.

Please note that the MX Keys Mini can connect to up to 3 devices (via Bluetooth or Logi Bolt USB receiver) and is compatible with Windows, Chrome, Linux, Android, MacOS, iOS and iPad OS. As the name implies, MX Keys Mini for Mac is optimized for iOS and iPad OS devices as well as Apple computers.

A rosy keyboard.

Logitech

An increasing number of companies are providing eco-friendly elements to new products, and this is no exception. According to Logitech, some of the MX Key Mini’s plastic parts are made from used recycled (PCR) plastic.

A very good home keyboard, small and light (506.4 grams or 1.1 lbs) that fits in a mobile backpack. Needless to say, it works well with Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 mouse or MX Master 3 and works with Logitech’s LogiOptions software.

