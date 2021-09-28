Drones, new designs, and the evolving nature of the nuclear industry





Nuclear is generally considered safe, but the industry is still working on criticisms of its safety and cleanliness, why more investment needs to be invested in the sector during the transition to clean energy. Justifies.

Many countries in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America have viable options for the phase-out of fossil fuels when stating domestic policies and plans to address emissions prior to the 2050 Paris Agreement deadline. Has accepted nuclear energy as.

Because nuclear power is reliable and relatively clean compared to other established sources, countries like the United Kingdom will be about to the energy mix by 2050, compared to nearly 20% today. We are increasing the use and planning of nuclear power to contribute 40% -50%.

As a result, greater effort is being put into the safer production of nuclear energy, the disposal of its waste, and the safety of operational workers employed in the industry.

How is the industry changing?

At the end of the 20th century, after experiencing some serious incidents that still fuel nuclear skepticism, the department offers better surveillance, increased safety, and smarter work, rather than stricter work strategies. We are working hard to revolutionize our work.

For example, a sodium-cooled fast reactor currently under development in Fujian, China, will eventually be connected to the grid by 2023. This is about 60 years after the concept of fast reactors was first launched in China.

The planned reactor design under development requires 1500 MWt of input energy with a power output capacity of 600 MWe. It also features 41% thermal efficiency and two sodium coolant loops that produce vapor at 480 ° C.

With an average operating life of 40 years, the design includes active and passive shutdown systems and passive decay heat removal, allowing the reactor to safely shut down without intervention in the event of coolant loss.

Similarly, the US-based company TerraPower is working on a sodium-cooled nuclear system that can be powered by spent fuel, depleted uranium, or uranium directly from the ground.

The sodium nuclear power plants they proposed have many advantages over the light water reactors currently in use. The sodium plant uses a sodium-cooled fast reactor as a heat source, and the heat from the reactor is transferred from the inside of the reactor to the heat storage tank outside the reactor by molten salt. It can then be used for power generation and other industrial processes.

The first set of these commercial plants will operate on high-analytical, low-enriched uranium, and sodium plants will operate on once-through fuel cycles without the need for reprocessing.

This technology uses fuel efficiently, reducing the amount of waste per megawatt hour of energy by a factor of five without reprocessing.

TerraPower will eventually build a 345MWe advanced reactor demonstration program with an integrated energy storage system and plan to sell subsequent commercial reactors of similar design and size.

Small module reactor and advanced nuclear technology

After the UK Government outlines the post-Covid-19 pandemic green recovery plan, supported by the Green Industrial Revolution’s 10-point program, the country re-executes to provide reliable and affordable electricity. We turned our attention to possible and diverse energy assets. ..

As part of this discussion, the UK has accepted the transition to Small Module Reactors (SMRs). It was created to provide safer and cleaner energy, but it is a more predictable and focused approach compared to options such as wind and solar.

SMR is essential for developing safe and clean nuclear power options. By making construction more efficient and using existing mature technology, nuclear power should be a cost-effective option for strategic business development in space and nuclear at the National Institute of Physics. Manager Cyrus Larijani said.

For example, Rolls Royce leads a consortium in the United Kingdom to develop affordable power plants that use SMRs to generate electricity, reducing costs while building a multi-layered structure to prevent faults, with technology in all modes of operation. I have confirmed that it is safe.

Another area closely related to the enhancement of nuclear power is the area of ​​advanced nuclear technology, which can produce hydrogen using high temperature advanced nuclear reactors. This involves using the heat of the reactor to directly drive processes such as the pyrolysis of water.

However, these technologies have not yet been proven, and organizations can play a role by providing the measurement expertise needed to establish and deploy the technology. This process is time consuming, and it is imperative that the UK as a whole act swiftly and that laboratories, industry and academia work together to achieve this common vision, Larijani said.

To help address these issues, companies specializing in this area use digital image correlation technology to perform routine inspections, neutron measurements, temperature measurements, gas measurements, and material testing and evaluation. It can also support the national and global challenges of clean energy transition.

Use of robot technology

The elimination of redundant nuclear power plants and the extension of the life of existing infrastructure in the sector are another major issue that needs more attention, so industry operators focus their efforts on incorporating robotics. doing.

Withers & Rogers, Chris Froud, Senior Associate and Patent Attorney for the Electronics, Computing and Physics Group of the European Intellectual Property Office, said: However, the nuclear environment is generally inaccessible to humans because it is radioactive or physically inaccessible. As a result, workers have to wear multi-layer air supply suits while trying to operate heavy tools, which can be dangerous, tiring, and inefficient.

Even when working this way, there is a significant amount of high-level radioactive waste that is inaccessible to humans and must be treated remotely.

In a recent development, Swiss drone company Flyability has launched an indoor drone aimed at better protecting workers in nuclear facilities from low levels of radiation exposure.

The drone is equipped with a radiation sensor for inspection at nuclear facilities and is designed to withstand collisions, so it can also be used for inspections in dark and confined spaces where collisions are much more likely. increase.

Robots used in these dangerous environments can reduce human exposure to danger, reduce operating costs, and increase efficiency and safety.

But once unleashed, the flow of innovation knows no boundaries.

Froud: Several current research programs are investigating whether machine learning can be used to allow robots to pick and place random items in distribution spaces and production lines.

By adopting similar technology, it may be possible to reuse solutions for the nuclear industry. Technology can also be adopted from other sectors that are already actively seeking remote robot solutions, such as remote surgery.

Technologies developed for applications in other industries need to be coordinated to address the unique challenges of the nuclear industry, for example to deal with high levels of radiation, but Froud also has a nuclear sector. An environment that points out the possibility of transferring the technology developed for to other extremes.

In a nutshell, the global nuclear energy scene is investing a great deal of effort and capital to make its energy source a stable ally during the transition to clean energy. It remains to be seen whether the sector will embrace innovative technologies and move forward to optimize its work, and whether nuclear power will successfully challenge the stigma that accompanies it.

