Farmers Need Practical Innovation, Not Moonshot, to Stop the Global Food Crisis





The innovation needed to meet the growing challenges of the agricultural industry has been exhausted. It requires practical innovation based on existing technology, not the ideal moonshot. Healthcare provides a guiding example of rapid and targeted innovation.

We are firmly entering a new era of humanitarian and environmental crises centered on food and agriculture. Without a sustainable system that makes world production more efficient, the gap between those who have enough food and those who do not will continue to widen. Farmers bear the most direct burden to prevent this. But around the world, they are plagued by new threats to crop health and business health.

The agricultural industry is tackling these complex issues, but its innovation pipeline is stagnant. For example, despite the urgent pest resistance issues facing farmers, it takes 13 to 15 years for businesses to discover and market new crop protection products. This forces growers to continue to use the old tools, even if new problems arise and worsen.

Yield-threatening adverse weather conditions such as droughts, heat waves and heavy rains will become more frequent and severe in the coming years. Meanwhile, food production needs to increase by 60-70% over the next few decades to keep up with population growth, and imminent labor shortages in some areas threaten producers’ businesses.

These issues are too big and urgent for farmers to tackle traditional industry approaches and moonshot solutions. Instead, as agtech’s investment in responding to these threats surges, the industry needs to quickly commercialize new technologies that help farmers respond to them and build resilience against them. This includes building on technologies already used by farmers and leveraging innovations that have been proven in other industries.

Agtech’s investment is growing rapidly, but it doesn’t necessarily lead to practical innovation

Image: PitchBook

Farmers need practical innovation to meet their immediate needs to keep their crops healthy and keep their businesses running.

Keep your crops healthy

Above all, growers need to keep their crops alive and prosperous. This becomes more difficult as climate change worsens. This year alone, drought threatens Brazilian corn, Ivory Coast cocoa, and many crops in the western United States. This exacerbates other challenges for keeping crops healthy. Drought weakens crop defenses against pests, and if the crops also compete with weeds for soil nutrients and water, their defenses are even weaker. As a result, yields can plummet.

To adapt, growers need tools to help predict, respond to, and mitigate the impact of climate change on acres. Tools that provide immediate insight into how agricultural practices affect crop health are part of the puzzle. For example, Yardstick has developed a handheld device that allows farmers to quickly map and measure soil carbon levels throughout the field. In addition to the climatic benefits of soil carbon sequestration, soil carbon is important because it provides soil structure, stores the water and nutrients that plants need, and nourishes important organisms. Having access to information about it allows farmers to understand evolving soil conditions and make more informed decisions to keep their crops healthy.

In contrast, noisy approaches such as vertical farming, which promises to keep crops healthy by completely removing them from stormy weather, remain out of reach for most growers and will remain out of reach for decades to come. It is still far from the scale needed to produce enough food across.

How tech-savvy producers keep their business

In addition to maintaining healthy crops, farmers’ primary concern is to maintain a healthy business.

Labor shortages and time-consuming manual labor can make it more difficult as margins decrease, but technology helps. Agriculture has always been a STEM profession, and today’s producers are tech-savvy. However, the technology should fit into existing operations and cropping systems and not vice versa, but should be built on what the farmer is already using.

For example, a practical application of automation can help farmers suffering from the slow pace of growth of agricultural work. Deere & Company recently acquired Bear Flag Robotics, which develops autonomous driving technology that can be retrofitted to existing machines. Farmers have used automation in some way since the 1990s, but this level of autonomy opens up dramatic productivity opportunities while continuing to use heavy equipment such as tractors for extended periods of time.

Techniques that provide growers with deeper insights into their crops can also make a difference by giving them data to change their practices in an influential way. Bangalore-based CropIn has developed an AI tool that provides data to help farmers maximize yields and adopt more sustainable practices. These types of solutions provide replicable models to empower producers around the world.

Healthcare playbook

The power of cross-industry innovation to solve pressing problems is clear. The rapid production of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine last year is just one example. In the future, the agricultural industry will leverage innovations proven in other industries to quickly bring new practical tools for farmers to revitalize stagnant pipelines with less risk and faster results. Can be developed.

The healthcare industry is one example. Advances in human medicine can be directly related to plant health. Over the last few decades, pharmaceutical companies have taken a leap forward in the drug discovery process by using toolkits of new technologies. This improved the treatment of the disease by targeting it. For example, if an anticancer drug once destroyed everything in the pathway, destroying harmful and useful ones, it now targets specific cells and leaves the rest to work.

Pharmaceutical-derived technologies such as targeted proteolysis already show promising applications in agriculture, from weed control to resistance efforts. CRISPR, which has the potential to revolutionize human health, should also play an important role in crop health. Scientists are already using gene editing to develop more elastic seeds and plants that can sequester more carbon. The agricultural industry can continue to draw innovation from the pharmaceutical and other industries and create new tools for farmers more efficiently than starting from scratch.

Currently, 2 billion people worldwide are suffering from malnutrition, and some estimates indicate that more than 60% of food will be needed to feed the world’s population by 2050. However, the agricultural sector is not equipped to meet this demand. Currently, 700 million workers live in it. It is in poverty and already accounts for 70% of world water consumption and 30% of world carbon dioxide emissions.

New technologies can help make our food system more sustainable and efficient, but unfortunately the agricultural sector lags behind other sectors in adopting technology.

Launched in 2018, Forums Innovation with a Purpose Platform is a major partnership that facilitates the adoption of new technologies and other innovations to transform the way food is produced, distributed and consumed.

With research, increased investment in new agricultural technologies, and integration of regional and regional initiatives aimed at strengthening food security, the platform will work with more than 50 partner institutions and 1,000 leaders around the world to develop new technologies. Make your food system more sustainable. Comprehensive and efficient.

Find out more about innovations that have an impact on your goals and contact us for information on how to get involved.

The threats faced by producers are becoming more and more urgent, threatening us all. Worst scenarios of the global food system, such as a plant pandemic, can drive more people into poverty and cause great social unrest. Farmers can’t afford to try out moonshot ideas. Adapting to climate change, population growth and labor shortages requires actionable solutions that have immediate and concrete impacts on crops and businesses.

