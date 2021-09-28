Android 12.1 could be a big update with a focus on foldable





If you can believe the leaked code analyzed by XDA Developers, a big collapsible improvement is underway for Android. Earlier reports suggest that there will be minor revisions after this year’s Android 12. It will be called Android 12.1 based on the previous naming convention.

According to XDA analysis, this update could bring many improvements in the way operating systems handle large fold-sized screens. It includes a better split-screen UI, a lock screen that makes better use of horizontal space, and a new taskbar that makes it easier. Use multiple apps at once. These are additional features that help manufacturers like Samsung reduce the need to build their own foldable UI improvements on top of Android for their own devices.

Display Android quick settings and notification panel at the same time.Image: XDA developer

As the XDA analysis points out, most of the improvements are related to how the operating system makes better use of more horizontal screen space. For example, you can now view the quick settings panel and notification panel side by side (rather than one at a time) at the same time, but split the lock screen to show the clock on one side and the other. When entering a PIN or password, you can now place it on the left or right side of the display instead of in the center and fold it with one hand.

Android 12.1 is also designed to make the app easier to use in split screen. The modern app menu has a new shortcut to open the app in split-screen mode instead of long-pressing the app icon. On the other hand, you can also use the new taskbar at the bottom of the screen to drag and drop recent apps to any half of the screen to open them in split-screen mode. XDA reports that it may eventually be possible to drag notifications to open the app in split-screen mode. Finally, the Settings app also looks like it’s getting a new interface that allows you to see top-level menu items on the left while the submenu is open in the right half of the screen.

A taskbar that gives you access to recent apps at the bottom of the screen.Image: XDA developer

Other non-foldable focused extensions include fine-tuning the amount of time you need to hold down the power button to activate the Google Assistant, and non-Google manufacturers lock your system to Android 12. Includes being able to easily match the screen.

Google hasn’t officially announced something similar to Android 12.1, and hasn’t even released Android 12 to the public. This means that the features detailed by XDA Developers, if released, are subject to significant changes before they are released. But coupled with constant rumors that Google will release a foldable phone this year, it’s becoming more and more likely to see some of these features arrive early rather than late. Be sure to check the complete list of changes in XDA Developers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/28/22697950/android-12-1-foldable-features-report-split-screen-multi-tasking-taskbar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos