EMS Announces FAULHABER Motor at Med-Tech Innovation Expo-Med-Tech Innovation

Electro Mechanical Systems Ltd (EMS), a supplier of high quality mechatronics, has unveiled a variety of FAULHABER motors at the Med-Tech Innovation Expo.

At one of the UK’s leading medical design and manufacturing technology events, the company is exhibiting a wide range of FAULHABER motors. This includes class-leading BXT flat brushless motors, ideal for medical device applications.

Med-Tech Innovation 2021 welcomes more than 4,000 designers, engineers, innovators and manufacturers from across the medical and healthcare sector and acts as the perfect platform to showcase the capabilities of medical device motors.

Medical devices are receiving more attention than ever due to advances in medical care that play an important role in the fight against COVID-19. Many innovative medical applications require powerful and reliable operation, making state-of-the-art motor technology an important part of the design process.

For example, a powered respirator has allowed laboratory technicians to safely study COVID-19. In addition, many patients hospitalized with the virus require a ventilator to support the respiratory process. These devices require a powerful drive system to control airflow and ensure that users receive adequately clean oxygen.

The FAULHABER Flat Brushless BXT Motor Series is ideal for respiratory and ventilator applications and will be exhibited by EMS at the Med-Tech Innovation Expo. The series features innovative winding technology that delivers high efficiency and torque up to 134 millinewton meters (mNm). Its optimized design is compact and lightweight, providing high power in a small package.

The high power density BXT series is also useful in a variety of other medical applications such as surgical robots, laboratory equipment and prostheses. The uncontained BXTR model optimally dissipates residual heat from the motor, making it ideal for speed control applications where high power is converted. This is very important for electric prostheses that need to move accurately without overheating, which can hurt the patient.

This series can be combined with the FAULHABERs GPT planetary gearhead to further improve torque capacity and extend the speed range. The GPT series can withstand intermittent torque of up to 25 Newton meters (Nm) and is only 71 millimeters (mm) long.

EMS Sales Manager Dave Walsha said: The robotics, medical and prosthetic industries are the main target areas for FAULHABER motors in the United Kingdom. By exhibiting at Med-Tech Innovation, you can leverage market demand and show how our products can help.

Impressive torque in the BXT range, compared to the size and weight of the motor, is very important for many space-constrained applications. In addition, the useful life of a motor depends primarily on the useful life of the bearing, not on the motor itself, because the motor is electronically rectified rather than mechanically. “

