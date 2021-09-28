BlueConduit and Google.org have announced a coalition to help the community quantify and identify dangerous lead service lines.





Google’s CA Today Mountain View has announced a $ 3 million grant to the BlueConduitCharitable Fund, the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), and WE ACT for Environmental Justice supports a fair exchange of lead service lines.

This grant will fund the development of BlueConduits’ open source machine learning technology. This allows cities and towns of all sizes to quantify and map inventories on major service lines and estimate the cost for municipalities to replace this health-threatening component of water infrastructure. This tool also allows water utilities to create public maps that help enhance public communication and meet the requirements of future USEPA revised lead and copper regulations. Early software will be available in the first half of 2022. BlueConduit, WE ACT, and NRDC work closely with community groups and local utilities to ensure that the tools are designed to meet their needs.

Great uncertainty about basic questions such as how many lead service lines are in the entire community. Eric Schwartz, co-founder and associate professor of marketing at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, said it was costly and dangerous. By providing these free tools and services and bringing together these partners, national communities and water systems can efficiently replace these pipes, reducing the time people spend with lead and nationwide. We aim to produce more equitable results in our community.

Lead service lines are a tragedy that threatens family health in all states. This project will help residents learn the extent of community problems and advocate a fair program for replacing these lead pipes. Eric D. Olson, Senior Strategy Director for Health and Food at NRDC, doesn’t have to worry that the water flowing from the kitchen faucet can contaminate children with lead.

A service line is a pipe that connects a water main to an individual home. According to an AnNRDC survey, lead service lines bring drinking water to 9 to 12 million homes in the United States. Lead is a metal that can be harmful to human health even at low exposure levels, and low-income and colored communities bear the disproportionate burden of lead poisoning. For many communities, information systems regarding the number and location of lead service lines that cross water are limited and inaccessible to the public. This can make it difficult for residents to understand the potential risks, make it difficult for cities to budget for repair costs, and delay pipe replacement. In addition, this type of information is needed by communities seeking access to federal funding.

Although lead poisoning is completely preventable, it is a deadly threat to many black communities, and black children living below the poverty line are twice as likely to suffer from lead poisoning as poor white children. Research shows that, co-founder and executive Peggy Shepherd said WEACT’s director for environmental justice. We look forward to working with BlueConduit, Google.org, and NRDC on this project to help local organizations identify and advocate the restoration of lead pipe infrastructure that pollutes drinking water in local communities.

At Google.org, we believe that when technology, innovation, and community expertise come together, we can make great strides in effectively addressing some of the most pressing and complex challenges. And lead contamination in our drinking water is certainly one of them, says Brigitte Gosselink, director of product impact at Google.org. We look forward to working with BlueConduit, WE ACT, and NRDC to perform this crucial task.

Funding will fund local community groups in three selected cities to incorporate feedback from NRDC, support collaboration with WE ACT, and promote improved outreach and education in service line exchanges. Provide. WE ACT manages funding and provides guidance and training to local organizations to support community involvement, education, and identification and remediation of underwater lead risk within the community. NRDC assists project and regional partners in technical, legal and policy factors and works with WEACT to convene partnerships. BlueConduit works with water utilities in each city to support the development of service line inventories.

The grant is based on Google.orgs’ previous efforts to address the harmful effects of lead on community water supplies. In 2016, Google.org volunteers and a team from the University of Michigan collaborated to launch a project to communicate water quality information to Flint residents. The team’s work has evolved into predictive modeling to find lead service lines that guide urban rehabilitation work. The team later formed BlueConduit, introducing technology to more cities and working with NRDC on FlintPipeMap.org, an interactive map that uses machine learning to provide residents with information about lead on water service lines. created.

About Google.org

Google’s philanthropy, Google.org, addresses humanitarian issues and supports nonprofits that apply scalable, data-driven innovation to solve the world’s largest challenges. Accelerate their progress by combining unique support, including funding from Google volunteers, products and technical expertise. We engage with those who have turned from these believers to activists, who have a significant impact on the communities they represent and whose work has the potential to make meaningful changes. We want a world that is useful to everyone, and we believe that technology and innovation can move the needle.

About Blue Conduit

The BlueConduit Charity Fund is funding this project. The BlueConduit Charitable Fund is a financially sponsored project of the Windward Fund and has a philanthropic contract with BlueConduit. BlueConduit is a water analytics company that has developed state-of-the-art predictive machine learning techniques for identifying lead service lines, providing local governments with information to effectively remove these pipes. With our model, utilities focus their resources on digging up where leads are, accelerating the elimination of this serious health concern, and saving millions of dollars in evasive digging. can do. Since 2016, we have worked with more than 50 municipalities to check the inventory of nearly 1 million service lines serving more than 2 million people. Visit BlueConduit.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About WEACT

WE ACT for Environmental Justice is a membership organization in northern Manhattan that enables people of color and low-income earners to meaningfully participate in the development of sound and fair environmental hygiene and protection policies and practices. Our mission is to build a community of people. WE ACT has offices in New York and Washington, DC. Visit atweact.organd and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About NRDC

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international non-profit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental experts have been committed to protecting the world’s natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington DC, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, Montana and Beijing. Visit www.nrdc.organd and follow us on Twitter @ NRDC.

