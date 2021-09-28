Bar for tech entrepreneurs presented at the Innovation Summit 2021





The main trends that emerged at the three-day Innovation Summit in Cape Town Mother City are women in technology, future technology, and green innovation technology, and more entrepreneurs will influence these areas. It is said.

From empowering women through virtual reality training to using drones in the fight against rhino poaching. A farm-to-fork supply chain platform that supports blockchain. 3D printing technology for biodegradable beverage cups. And the Green Outcome Fund, the first structure to support and encourage funding small-scale green businesses.

Investors, industry experts and entrepreneurs from around the world attended the biggest technology startup event of its kind at Africa’s first three-day hybrid event in Cape Town last week, setting high standards for innovation. it was done.

The summit embraced new common sense, with some representatives physically attending panel discussions at hotels, pitchdens, and investor garage demo days, while others entering and exiting virtual conference rooms to potential investors. I met, attended workshops, and listened. Fireside chats and master class.

Some of the highlights of the event were Newton Partners’ Llew Claasen hosting a panel discussing corporate venture capital and uncovering lessons learned from corporate VC funds. XR Global co-founder Natalie Miller discusses reimagining training with virtual reality. TypeDEV mapped the digital journey of a business and talked about how a website, platform, or app can attract, retain, and grow sales.

At this year’s summit, more than 150 local and global venture capital and angel investors, about 1,500 early-stage entrepreneurs, serial entrepreneur, leading corporate experts, industry ideological leaders and 48 industry experts Speakers gathered.

As always, the hot topic is access to funding, and SAP Africa’s Cathy Smith urged companies to help start-ups in their opening remarks. She emphasized that the common reason for failure was misreading market demand and lack of funding.

The SAFE Note Master Class reveals how start-ups with no transaction history can access financing.

It is very encouraging to see the transactions grow every year as investment from the African Continent increases.

Audrey Verhaeghe, Chairman of SAIS, said:

Investing in SAFE Notes is the most common way for entrepreneurs at the summit to raise money. Such a great deal for both founders and investors.

Finalists faced each other directly at Summits Pitching Den, and finalists from Fem-in-Tech, Africa Cup and Inventors Garage showed off their pitch to organizations that support investors and entrepreneurs.

The winners are:

Africa cup

1st place-Liquid Gold 2nd place CIRTQ-HOP 3rd place-Brarmode Egypt

Inventor garage

1st Karma Science 2nd VideoMed 3rd Marula Charcoal

The winner of the Inventors Garage Facebook Competition was the MAFATS app

FEM-IN-TECH

Winners of the Memeza Shout, Creditais, and 4 Minute Knowledge Top 3 Start-ups von Saidel Awards will be announced at a later stage.

Winners of all competitions, courtesy of Von Seidels, received brand audits and IP registrations worth R20000 and received R120,000 prizes to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses from the Department of Trade and Industry Competition. ..

Each of the top three start-ups in the Africa Cup has earned a complete financial modeling course series for entrepreneurs and an opportunity assessment course for entrepreneurs and innovators from the Moolman Institute at the value of R6100, each finalist. Received 50. % Discount on the course.

All-Africa Cup finalists also left with 10-15 hours of e-commerce training from the Lebanon Creativity Development Center.

Winners and finalists of all contests also gained access to a startup program called Amazon Web Services-Activate. Activate credits are worth up to $ 5,000 for two years and up to one year for business and technical support is worth $ 1500.

Other highlights were in the Founders toolkit stream. These include:

Drone. Is South Africa Missing a Billion Dollar Industry? Transforming Africa with blockchain technology. Great deals for SAFE Note founders and investors. What to and shouldn’t scale to 100 million; set up your venture to scale. Conscious Exit Strategy; 8 Steps to Successful Digital Marketing; Build Comprehensive Solutions Using AI. Steps to take before entering the market; India FinTech-Billion, and build beyond it; Corporate blockchain; Conscious sales to those who want to sell more without discomfort.

They say that an ecosystem is needed to grow a startup. In three days, the ecosystem got together, planned, networked and supported each other. Entrepreneurs can continue their journey by becoming a member of the Innovation Summit Tech Tribe Community.

For more information on this year’s summit and all speakers and winners, please visit https://innovationsummit.co.za/.

