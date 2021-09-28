Australian regulators aim to curb Google’s advertising power





Sydney (Reuters) Australia’s antitrust regulators need more authority on Tuesday to combat significant competitive concerns in advertising technology, a market dominated by Alphabet’s unit Google. Stated.

This stance is another clash between policy makers and US search engine leaders after the same regulators helped design reforms take place this year, forcing tech giants to pay for media content displayed on the platform. May cause.

What is AD TECH?

Advertising technology, or advertising technology, refers to a service that facilitates transactions to buy and sell online advertising space and determines which ads are displayed to consumers.

They include the automatic use of algorithms that result in images or videos that include banners and pop-ups that are displayed with online content.

Companies use these services to reach prospects, and news publishers use advertising technology to generate revenue and fund online content.

Market advantage

According to the report, Google has a dominant position in Australia’s ad technology supply chain, with it estimated that more than 90% of ad clicks passed at least one Google service in 2020.

The ACCC also discovered that Google is using its market position to prioritize its services and protect it from competition.

For example, Google has prevented rival ad tech services from accessing ads on the popular video streaming service YouTube, regulators said.

Regulators said inefficient industries are likely to harm publishers, advertisers and consumers.

Google wasn’t immediately available due to comments on Tuesday. Recently, the company said its advertising technology supported more than 15,000 Australian jobs and contributed $ 2.45 billion annually to the country’s economy.

Transparency concerns

According to regulators, Google is accessing large amounts of data through customer services such as search engines and map services. It’s unclear how much Google is using this data to support its advertising technology business, causing transparency issues, he said.

The ACCC has also found that pricing for advertising technology is unclear, and that supply chain complexity makes it difficult for advertisers and publishers to detect fraud.

Next step

The ACCC wants to clarify how Google uses the data to sell its services. We also encourage you to consider rules to manage conflicts of interest, prevent self-priority, and allow rival advertising technology providers to compete.

The industry recommends publishing average advertising technology fees so customers can compare costs.

The Australian Government said it would consider the findings of the report.

The mechanisms needed to reform the sector, including potential new regulatory authority, will be considered part of the broader ACCC report scheduled for September 2022. Discussions with Google and others are scheduled to begin early next year.

Regulators also said they were in contact with international response agencies. European and US regulators are also scrutinizing Google’s advertising business.

(Report by Jonathan Barrett, edited by Christopher Cushing)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whbl.com/2021/09/28/australian-regulator-aims-to-rein-in-googles-advertising-power/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos