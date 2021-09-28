Virginia Tech has launched the National Security Institute. Eric Patterson Appointed Secretary-General | VTx





Lead with momentum

Eric Paterson, a world-renowned expert in Navy fluid mechanics and a 30-year veteran who combines industry and higher education experience, will be the first Secretary-General of Virginia Tech.

Paterson has been the interim secretary-general of the Ted and Karyn Hume Center for National Security and Technology for over two years and has led the Kevin T. Crofton Department of Aerospace and Ocean Engineering as director for nearly a decade.

We look forward to taking Virginia Tech to new disciplines and fostering partnerships throughout the university, based on a successful model that blends the history of the Hume Center with research execution, graduate education and experiential learning. Federal Professor of Ocean Propulsion Royce. The institute will enable Virginia Tech to solve tomorrow’s national security challenges and provide a workforce of the future by expanding its applied research portfolio, which also integrates student learning.

Under the direction of Patersons, the department’s research portfolio increased from $ 6 million in 2012 to $ 15 million in 2020. As Interim Director of the Hume Center, Paterson has expanded his research portfolio from $ 13 million to $ 18 million with a focus on diversity, fairness and inclusiveness. Efforts and enhanced research and education programs.

Patterson also worked with the Department of Research and Innovation on the development of a dedicated security-related research space at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, home of the newly launched Virginia Tech National Security Institute.

Commit to mission

Virginia Tech graduate and lifelong security expert Ted Hume has devoted his life to the mission of his country in the spirit of Ut Prosim.

Hume began his career in the intelligence community through a co-educational program at Virginia Tech. After working for many years in US government intelligence, he is Dominion Technology Resources Inc, a system engineering company that serves the federal government. Was co-founded.

Hume, who earned a degree in electrical engineering in 1975, was driven by his passion for his country, made a generous donation in 2009, launched the Ted and Karin Hume National Security Technology Center, and worked with intelligence agencies to work with the state. Meet the government’s needs for US citizens who are eligible to work on security projects. The inclusion of Humes’ wife, Karin, in the name of the center is an important recognition of the sacrifices made by his wife and family.

Long, a member of the Hume Center’s advisory board, said Ted’s unwavering commitment to his country and his dedication to Virginia Tech are essential to growing a pipeline of experts in the intelligence community. ..

Defense research

Under the framework of the Virginia Tech National Security Institute, the Hume Center is a national security education program at the university, including the management of the Hume Fund and the implementation of academic programs that are vertically integrated programs for labor development. Will continue to be the center of. , And other programs such as the Intelligence Community Center for Academic Excellence. The Center’s research focuses on resilient and secure communications, cyber defense and security, data science and artificial intelligence, space situation awareness, field and remote sensing physics, and autonomous mission platforms in the defense and intelligence communities. increase.

The Hume Center is a leading innovator promoting the research of radio frequency machine learning and the application of state-of-the-art deep machine learning concepts to wireless communications and electronic warfare applications to assist defense partners. Has been established.

VT-ARC is a strategic partner of the Institute for National Security Studies, providing coordinated analysis, research and engineering to address national and globally important issues, protecting the state and welfare of the world. We are developing innovative technologies that promote. The company generated $ 13 million in fiscal 2021 revenue, nearly three-quarters of which came from the Department of Defense. Research activities include detailed analysis and prototype development of future 5G technology, advanced spectrum sharing approach, science and technology analysis and prediction, artificial intelligence assurance and human machine teaming concept, technology with industry on behalf of the Ministry of Defense. Includes the implementation of acceleration. ..

In March, Virginia Tech Applied Research Corporation, in collaboration with the Commonwealth Cyber ​​Initiative, won a $ 13 million Pentagon contract to develop a 5G-capable smart warehouse at a Marine Corps logistics base.

Virginia Tech is one of three institutions funded by the Department of Defense and heading the New Acquisition Innovation Research Center under the supervision of the Department of Technology Logistics Secretary’s Office. Laura Freeman of Virginia Tech leads an executive team to bring together higher education expertise to increase the efficiency of the US defense acquisition system and expand defense technology.

Also, funded by the Department of Defense, an interdisciplinary research team led by Virginia Tech has been funded by a $ 7.5 million five-year interdisciplinary university research initiative to delay the Internet system for military goods and keep information fresh. I am studying.

Nurture the mind and nurture leaders

The National Security Institute faces one of the biggest challenges for national security and technology companies, the availability of human resources. Virginiatechnic Institute and Technology further strengthens classroom knowledge learned through internships and collaboration, and has established relationships with industry leaders such as Raytheon, MITER, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman, technically and applied to Virginiatechnic Institute students. Provides a deeper experience in security-related matters.

Virginia Institute of Technology offers interdisciplinary educational and research opportunities in the areas of cyber security, information security, network security, hardware security, software security, Pamplin College of Business Integrated Security Education and Research Center, Hume, and more. We have faculty members from major programs of various universities. Center National Security Education Program, Faculty of Public and International Affairs, National Security Executive Leadership Program, and College of Liberal Arts, Department of National Security and Foreign Affairs.

Virginia Tech is the National Security Agency Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber ​​Defense Research, the Academic Excellence Center in Cyber ​​Operations, and the Intelligence Community Center for Academic Excellence. The university participates in federal scholarships and enhancement programs such as the National Science Foundation, Human Resources Cybercorp Service Scholarship, Navy Research Bureau Manufacturing Engineering Education Program, and Department of Defense Cybersecurity Scholarship Program.

“With a focus on developing leadership skills and security capabilities, Virginia Tech’s US Cyber ​​Command Cyber ​​Leadership Development Program is an engineering program in building a pipeline for technical professionals and national security leaders. We are leveraging our strengths, “says Julia M. Ross. Paul and Dorothea Torgersen Dean of Engineering. The program is dedicated to educating and researching students in key security areas, connecting students with faculty expertise and professional preparation in real-world situations.

Backed by an award-winning office

The breadth and depth of Virginia Tech’s secure research infrastructure is enhanced by award-winning offices that protect secure research and researchers who often perform limited work.

The university’s efforts to support the key compliance requirements associated with national security research and secure research components have been and will be essential to the success of the program, said John, Head of the Export Security Research Authority. Tarerico says. compliance. Our team is embracing the opportunity to continue to grow Virginia Tech’s research and educational activities in this area in collaboration with the newly established National Security Institute.

Tarerico and his team, a business unit within Virginia Tech’s Research Innovation Office, promote basic research, protect US technology, and bring Virginia Tech employees and students to security-related requirements and regulations. I am educating.

Defense intelligence and security agencies received the Cogswell Award and the 2018 Counterintelligence Award in 2020 and 2016 for the university’s unwavering commitment to protecting faculty and student defense and national security research. Virginia Tech is one of only two higher education institutions nationwide, honored by approximately 12,500 licensed facilities in last year’s National Industrial Security Program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vtx.vt.edu/articles/2021/09/research-virginia-tech-national-security-institute-launched.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

