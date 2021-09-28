Dolby Vision games will be first released on Xbox Series X and S





Microsoft today provides Dolby Vision game support for the Xbox Series X / S console. This feature has been tested since May and will be available in over 100 HDR games. While Xbox has supported the HDR10 standard for years, Dolby Vision games first appeared on the Xbox console to provide dynamic metadata support. According to Microsoft, this should brighten the highlights, sharpen the contrast, and make the colors more vibrant.

With over 100 next-generation HDR titles optimized for the Series X / S featuring Dolby Vision, the Xbox Program Manager will see more games like Halo Infinite in the future to get the most out of Dolby Vision. Katie Slattery explains. Microsoft.

Microsoft is also working with Dolby to bring some of the benefits of Dolby Vision to existing HDR10 and automated HDR games. Slattery says Microsoft is leveraging Dolby Vision’s technology to offer new visual enhancements that enhance the visual experience of thousands of existing HDR10 and automated HDR games.

The Xbox console is the first console to support Dolby Vision for gaming.Image: Microsoft developers can choose to enable Dolby Vision in their game engine

Developers can choose to integrate Dolby Vision into their game engine or take advantage of Dolby Vision technology built into the Xbox developer platform. Games that use Auto HDR aren’t true Dolby Vision games, but Microsoft says it can take advantage of Xbox’s Dolby Vision mapping technology to display more accurate images on Dolby Vision TVs.

A compatible Dolby Vision TV is required to take advantage of this new feature on the Xbox Series X / S console. Microsoft also recommends enabling automatic low latency mode (ALLM). Dolby Vision is compatible with ALLM, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and 120Hz games.

[設定]>[一般]>[テレビとディスプレイのオプション]>[4Kテレビの詳細]You can check if your TV supports Dolby Vision. If included, if included[設定]>[一般]>[テレビとディスプレイのオプション]>[ビデオモード]>[Dolby Vision forGaming]You can enable Dolby Vision game support with. You may need the latest TV firmware update to enable Dolby Vision or 120Hz mode.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/28/22697993/dolby-vision-xbox-series-x-s-feature-available-now The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos