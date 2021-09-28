Nasdaq is expected to plummet as soaring bonds create Hammertech stocks





On February 10, 2009, you will see a road sign in front of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street, New York.Reuters / Eric Sayer / File Photo

Megacap technology name declined in pre-market transactions Ford saw SK Innovation Futures decline and rise with $ 11.4 billion investment: Dow 0.38%, S & P 0.77%, Nasdaq 1.47%

September 28 (Reuters)-Nasdaq was expected to fall the most in Wall Street’s index on Tuesday. Technology tycoons have been pressured by sharp rises in bond yields in hopes of rising interest rates and rising inflation.

The two-year US Treasury yield soared to an 18-month high, squeezing stocks of high-growth companies whose value is closely linked to future earnings.

Google’s parent companies Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Apple (AAPL.O), Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), Facebook Inc (FB. O) was expected to fall about 1.5% in pre-market trading, dragging Nasdaq and S & P 500 (.SPX) for the second straight day.

These stocks have benefited from a low interest rate environment since the beginning of the pandemic.

Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) outperformed on Monday as investors pivoted to a sector that was in a position to maximize profits from the economic recovery.

The S & P Energy Sector (.SPNY) has risen nearly 10.4% so far in September and is on track to break the loss for the second straight month.

Jason Pride, Chief Investment Officer for Private Assets at Glenmede, said, “I don’t think this is a reflationary transaction. This is because the Fed has only had a slight impact on interest rates, which has led to value-to-growth. It reacted. ” ..

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell said in a prepared statement prior to a hearing at the U.S. Senate Banking Commission that the highs and employment difficulties associated with the resumption of the U.S. economy from the pandemic were “expected.” It may prove that it will last longer. “read more

Many other Fed officials, including St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, will also speak at another event.

Market participants are waiting for data on consumer confidence, inflation and ISM manufacturing activity this week to measure the pace of recovery.

U.S. Government Financing After A Rapidly Split U.S. Senate Suspended Federal Debt Cap on Monday and Failed to Take Measures to Avoid Partial Government Closure Before the September 30 Deadline The focus was also on the progress of the negotiations.read more

“In the past, it was considered a posture and political system (in the United States). After that deadline, as we approach the third week of October, the market is more concerned and actually reacts to volatility. I hope that-it’s wise. “

The tech name shift came after the Fed last week suggested that accommodative monetary policy could be tightened in the coming months amid signs of the world’s largest economic recovery.

After well below growth (.RLG) so far this year, the Russell 1000 Value Index (.RLV) narrowed the gap in September and is now up 17.3%.

At 8:33 EST, the Dow e-mini fell 133 points (0.38%), the S & P 500 e-mini fell 34.25 points (0.77%), and the Nasdaq 100 e-mini fell 223.25 points (1.47%). Did.

Ford Motor Co (FN) spends $ 11.4 billion for US automaker and South Korean battery partner SK Innovation (096770.KS) to build an electric F-150 assembly plant and three battery plants in the United States It rose 4% after announcing that it would invest.read more

Reported by Sruthi Shankar, Medha Singh and Devik Jain in Bangalore. Edited by Subhranshu Sahu, Sriraj Kalluvila, Maju Samuel

