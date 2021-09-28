A new voice assistant has been added to Skullcandy’s cheap Bluetooth earphones





Image: Skullcandy

One of the best reasons to choose Apple or Google wireless earphones is that both companies can use the voice assistant they are always listening to to control their music playback without touching anything. Other wireless earphones require you to tap a button first to get your attention to Siri or the Google Assistant, which isn’t very convenient and is why Skullcandy introduces its own voice commands.

Is it so inconvenient to reach for your ears to tap or press a small button on your wireless earphones? Not always, but for users struggling to keep their wireless earphones in place, a small tap of a button can remove the bud and readjust it for a tight fit. need to do it. The task is further complicated when the hands are occupied in other ways, such as when carrying groceries, when langling a child, when riding a bicycle, and so on. Sounds like a small feature, but using wireless earphones that constantly listen for voice commands is actually very convenient and is a good reason to choose Apple or Google headphones over your competitors. But for those on a tight budget, Skullcandy finally brings that feature to the buds for less than $ 100.

Skullcandys’ $ 100 Grind Fuel and $ 80 Push Active both feature the company’s new Skull-iQ voice control capabilities. Like Apple AirPods and Google Pixel Buds, two new features in the Skullcandys lineup always listen for voice commands without the need to press a button first. This means that you can access all the common features like controlling music playback, adjusting volume, turning on ambient sound mode, and even launching Spotify, all at your request. What are the only drawbacks? Instead of saying Hey Siri or Hey Google, you need to say Hey Skullcandy out loud. After all, it may get some weird looks from the people around you, Skullcandy isn’t as well known as Siri or Google.

Skullcandy grind fuel (left) compared to push active (right). The latter includes flexible ear support for a safer fit during physical activity. Image: Skullcandy

Both sets of earphones also provide the ability to customize shortcuts triggered by button taps on the side, even when used as a remote shutter trigger for a connected smartphone camera. It also has a fun audio sharing feature that allows you to connect two pairs of Skull-iQ earphones to the same wireless audio stream, making it easy for two people to share songs or watch videos on one device. Become. Unless they are more than 15 feet apart. For those who are constantly prone to losing earphones, Skullcandy also includes a tile tracking feature that makes it easy to find individual buds.

What is the difference between the first two pairs of Skull-iQ earphones? The $ 100 Grind Fuel Bud has an overall small design with 9 hours of battery life on the earphones alone, and an additional 31 hours of battery life when combined with the charging case, and adjusts the sound profile of the headphones via the free included mobile. And has the ability to adjust. App. The $ 80 PushActive has a slightly larger design that boosts battery life by 10 hours with just a bud and another 34 hours with a charging case. It is paired with an adjustable ear-hook support arm for a potentially more comfortable and safer fit for some users.

Skullcandy promises to add additional features to Skull-iQ features through future software updates, but it doesn’t plan to be as robust as Siri or the Google Assistant. So if you have a random question you want to answer, you can also ask Skullcandy to trigger and assist with the smart voice assistant of your choice.

