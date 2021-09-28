1Password hides its own mailing capabilities





1Password is announcing new features that allow users to create unique email aliases for login, such as the HideMy Email feature in Apple iCloud Plus. 1Password has partnered with Fastmail to provide password managers with masked email capabilities, giving all users the option to hide their email addresses from apps and services.

Fastmail CEO Bron Godwana explains that your email address is your online ID. If the credential is compromised by a data breach, using a randomly generated email address adds a second line of defense because it cannot be associated with the primary email address, the ID.

1Password allows you to sign up for the service with a unique email and password. Image: 1Password

This new masked email feature is ideal for registering an account for temporary purposes such as free Wi-Fi networks. However, it can also be used to hide your personal email address from apps and services because the alias doesn’t expire unless the 1Password user manually removes the alias.

Email aliases already exist in Gmail, Outlook, and other email services. If your regular email address is [email protected], just use hello + secrethere @ gmail.com and your email will appear in your [email protected] inbox. Alias ​​is a good way to reduce spam, but 1Password Fastmail’s integration takes it one step further by making it impossible for scammers to understand your real email address.

Masked emails never expire with 1Password. Image: 1Password

Attackers often use a database of leaked passwords and email addresses for phishing, but access to the service requires both email addresses and passwords. If both passwords and email addresses are unique, the risk of victims of compromised data breaches is low.

Services like Have I been Pwned have been tracking data breaches for years, and affected email addresses often manifest themselves in multiple breaches. My service is currently tracking 5 billion email addresses, each manifesting in an average of two data breaches, said Troy Hunt, founder of Have I been Pwned and strategic advisor to 1Password. Protecting your privacy is more important than ever. And protecting the primary keys of our digital life will have a really positive impact on our email addresses.

