London Tech Week: Russ Shaw looks back on the epic week





London Tech Week is all the innovative showcases that happened last week, with Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates boss Russ Shaw CBE returning to us looking back at Jumbo Lee. Here he looks back on the week.

It was a week! At London Tech Week, the new Secretary of State spoke for the first time about plans for the digital and technology sectors and heard about the important role of technology in driving towards Net Zero. It also provided a platform for the next generation of technology leaders at home and abroad, gaining some foresighted insights into the current global chip shortage. It is a packed agenda full of diversity and enthusiasm, demonstrating the strength, dynamism and diversity of the UK technology sector.

This week kicked off with a launch event at the Global Leaders Innovation Summit on Monday. It was attended by the newly appointed Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Nadindries (DCMS) and two Secretaries of State, Business, Energy and Kwasikwaten. Industrial Strategy (BEIS). Seniors on behalf of IBM, Dell Technologies, Experian and Klarna also helped set this week’s agenda and plan themes, including the role of engineers in economic recovery.

Global Tech Advocates (GTA) invites technology leaders from five continents to discuss the role of innovation in tackling climate change with examples of local ecosystems and put the UK at the center of the world’s time zone. I actually showed the benefits of. The presentation covered the extraction of CO2 from Mexico’s atmosphere using algae, the investment in the UK’s Net Zero business from India, and the pioneering business of Net Zero led by a female founder in Scandinavia. Tech Australia Advocates will be launched during the event to become the 22nd Group of Global Tech Advocates, with new groups from Tech Korea Advocates, Tech Berlin Advocates and GTA Quantum.

On Tuesday, we heard from London’s Deputy Mayor of Environment and Energy Shirley Rodriguez and other key experts about how they are performing their enormous mission to deal with the climate crisis, doubling at net zero. Did. The key points included how to adopt new technologies, new approaches to data and measurement, and the creation of a culture rooted in sustainability. The TLA Tech for disAbility group hosted a great discussion on technology for neurodiversity, reflecting how important it is for people with disabilities to be an integral part of the technology community.

Read More: London Tech Week Diary at Lasshaw: The Secret Source of London Citizens

On Wednesday, a topic close to my heart was taken up. There is a global trend in the semiconductor industry and a shortage of chips that is currently affecting industries around the world. TLA Taiwan held a virtual event heard from Taiwan’s semiconductor industry leaders on how it can progress from the current shortage and promote cooperation between Taiwan and the United Kingdom. He also discussed the expanding role of chips in geopolitics, including how countries are enclosing chips for defense, global influence, and digital sovereignty.

Also on Wednesday, the government introduced a national AI strategy, reflecting the strategic importance of artificial intelligence as a major driver of growth. The Future of Work Summit was attended by many exciting leaders, including a great discussion between Jacqueline de Rojas from tech UK and Poppy Gustafsson from Darktrace.

On Thursday, we brought the London borough spotlight theme to Peckham’s Creative Computing Institute, focusing on young leaders driving the future of the technology industry. TLA Young Entrepreneurs, led by 15-year-old South London-based Femi Olowade-Coombes, featured candid advice from young tech entrepreneurs on approaches to overcoming failures, attracting investment and growing their business. The event provided a global perspective on approaches to growth markets in Africa, China and Southeast Asia. This will undoubtedly be an important place for success for the next generation of technology leaders. Other autonomous region events also took place in Newham and Hammersmith & Fulham.

London Tech Week is in its eighth year and shows how far this sector has progressed since Tech London Advocates joined as its first partner in 2014. I had the opportunity to have a brief chat with the Prime Minister on Thursday. At the tech reception on Downing Street, he remembered being with us at the time for the launch of his first London Tech Week. London Tech has come a long way since then. London & Partners supported this week’s point in a study from the Startup Genome, ranking London as the world’s most innovative technology hub just behind Silicon Valley. But we should not be content with glory. We must continue to drive hard to reach that top spot. Join London Tech Week 2022!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cityam.com/london-tech-week-russ-shaw-looks-back-at-a-spectacular-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos