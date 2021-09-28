Unilever’s Chinese ice cream factory joins a smart, digitized supply chain consortium





September 28, 2021 — Unilever’s ice cream factory in Taicang, China, has joined the World Economic Forum’s manufacturing base community, the Lighthouse Network.

The lighthouse site adopts and deploys the Fourth Industrial Revolution technology, which is a fusion of digital technologies such as AI, robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), genetic engineering, and quantum computing, to advance and sustain technology. Transform business operations through practices.

The Taicang site is the third Unilever factory to achieve this status.

“Applying for a lighthouse network is an active process,” a Unilever spokeswoman told Food Ingredients First. “WEF representatives selected by an independent panel of experts visited the site and evaluated the use of Fourth Industrial Revolution technology to drive growth. 21 new sites have been added to show scale. . “

“We have made great strides in introducing advanced technology to the manufacturing floor, gaining real-time visibility into the supply chain, and equipping employees with digital skills,” they add.

“Our first site, Dubai, joined the network in January 2020, so we were thrilled to be able to add a third site to the network. This enhances the digital transformation of our supply chain. I’m evaluating. “

With advances in technical assistance, F & B giants have been able to reduce the average production line switch time from eight hours to just nine minutes. For example, switching from Magnum vanilla to chocolate.

The Taicang site has been in operation since 1996 and now produces 2 million ice creams a day. (Credit: Unilever) In addition, according to a new Unilever study, smart automation makes cornet wafer cones four times clearer than other available products.

The future of manufacturing? The Taicang site has been in operation since 1996 and currently produces 2 million ice creams a day for brands such as Magnum, Cornet and Walls.

This is equivalent to 60 million liters of ice cream each year. Innovative technologies such as digital smart machines and AI have been adopted in the factory to increase speed and agility, paving the way for lighthouse status.

“Unilever is on a journey to digitize its supply chain. The adoption of new technology at the TaiCang site has increased factory efficiency and agility,” said Mark, Unilever’s Chief Supply Chain Officer. Engel commented.

“We have reduced manufacturing costs by 42% while increasing our market share of ice cream in China. The Taicang site introduces a new type of smart manufacturing. Productivity and competitiveness to the environment. Combined with our efforts. We see this as the future of the manufacturing industry. “

Digital breakthroughs The technology used in TaiCang has allowed factory teams to be more agile to meet the fast-paced consumer demands following the unprecedented boom in e-commerce, Unilever said. I am.

Digital platforms are gaining the latest insights from consumers through e-commerce and social media channels, and one-click AI forecasts can accurately forecast demand. Combining consumer insights with digital R & D platforms has also significantly reduced innovation lead times from 12 months to 3 months.

Accelerated Sustainability The factory’s digital transformation has also accelerated its commitment to sustainability. Carbon emissions have been reduced by 83% and electricity and water consumption have been reduced by 14%.

The site is expected to be carbon-neutral within the next two years and directly contributes to Unilever’s goal of zero emissions from global operations by 2030.

“By digitally transforming our value chain, we were able to meet the rapid consumer demand and continue to produce the iconic and beloved ice cream brand on a large scale,” said Unilever’s Supply Chain Food & Co., Ltd. Jennifer Han, head of refreshment, concludes.

Unilever’s Ice Cream Development Unilever declared “strong performance” in its 2021 results, highlighting the boom in the e-commerce business and the solid outlook for the ice cream business. Sales haven’t returned to pre-pandemic levels yet, but the innovation and marketing of high-performance ice cream brands Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum have generated double-digit growth.

During the summer, Ben & Jerry’s made the headline after announcing that it would no longer be sold in the occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).

The Israeli Prime Minister recently warned Unilever of “serious consequences” after the subsidiary announced. After meeting with CEO Alan Jope, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the move would be branded as an “anti-Israeli” step and would correspond to an Israeli boycott.

