Inside the Rivian factory: “Google and Toyota seem to have a baby”





WGLT uses the community. That fall fund drive and your financial support at WGLT.org is the power we rely on to broadcast your favorite NPR program and keep your newsroom local. Join the community to contribute and strengthen WGLT.

Rivian’s head of manufacturing, Eric Fields, has begun a tour of his large factory this week with a fact check.

Rivian is not a startup. According to Fields, we are a true manufacturing OEM.

OEM is an OEM and is an abbreviation for a company that manufactures goods. Fields argued that Rivian’s way of making electric cars was as attractive as the car itself, during an hour-long tour of a regular factory.

These are all customer vehicles and it’s really exciting to see them completely fill the line knowing they’re actually going to the customer, Fields told WGLT that the finished chassis of the R1T pickup truck. Narrated the visitor’s golf cart parade past the line.

The Sunday tour will take place about five years after the mysterious company landed in Bloomington Normal and just two weeks after its official production in Libya. It is calling for tax cuts to help buy and revive the former Mitsubishi plant. The R1T truck is currently in production and its Sport Utility Vehicle Brothers (R1S) will be in production by December.

The plant operates in an unprecedented combination of vertical integration and connectivity, Fields said. He said it would give Rivian a certain competitive advantage and it would have to do something incredibly difficult to launch a new car company from scratch during a pandemic.

Babies were born like Google and Toyota, Fields said.

Vertical integration is the secret source of Rivian in manufacturing, according to Fields, who has been involved in car manufacturing for over 20 years in the last 13 years at Nissan, Mississippi.

Ryan Denham

Rivian has acquired six presses from its old Mitsubishi plant (part of the $ 16 million sale in 2017). Rivian has modified them so that they can be stamped on both steel and aluminum. Rivian can now stamp about 300 different body parts on the current three vehicles.

Vertical integration means that Rivian manufactures many of its components in-house instead of relying on external suppliers.

One example: stamping. Rivian has acquired six presses from its old Mitsubishi plant (part of the $ 16 million sale in 2017). Rivian has modified them so that they can be stamped on both steel and aluminum. Rivian can now stamp about 300 different body parts on the current three vehicles. Most OEMs only stamp a few parts, such as the A-class surface that the customer sees on the outside. Others rely on their suppliers to not stamp their parts at all.

The factory also manufactures auxiliary items such as Rivian DC quick chargers and modular kitchens for camping trips.

According to Fields, that is a competitive advantage for us. We can control our quality. We can manage all our own raw materials. You can make design changes on the fly. And any of the savings we make can be maintained, rather than shared with our suppliers.

Other examples of vertical integration can be found throughout the plant. So far, Rivian has used Bosch motors. However, we are currently planning to build our own motor.

Rivian is also expanding production of battery packs. Rivian purchases battery cells from Samsung and requires more than 7,000 per pack. The goal is to be able to create 30 packs an hour.

According to Fields, processing millions of cells here is a non-production day reserved for construction and maintenance within the factory.

Vertical integration requires space. Rivian has already added about 800,000 square feet to the factory (the body shop and drive unit battery area) to 3.3 million. According to Fields, it plans to grow to over 6 million square feet over the next few years. Rivian plans to extend the southern end of the building west to the Rivian Highway to provide space for battery and motor work.

Rivian also has two storage locations. One is near College Avenue (300,000 sq ft) and the other is on Kerrick Road in North Normal, expanding to over 1 million sq ft.

Challenges remain. Many automakers, including Rivian, are struggling to get semiconductors or chips due to pandemic-related supply shortages. Rivian quoted a chip shortage in boosting the start of commercial production from June to September.

Fields said he was undoubtedly dealing with chip shortages, as other OEMs did. One advantage we have was to control the development of our own modules. For example, most of the Nissan modules I know are from Hitachi, Bosch, or other manufacturers. We control our design. We are working with the manufacturing industry that is building our designs for us. It also controls the chip. We knew that the shortage of different types of chips would be prolonged, so we could change our own design instead of using the supplier’s standard modules.

It gave us the advantage of being able to recognize and adapt to disabilities. It’s something we monitor on a daily basis, but he said it wasn’t at the mercy of our suppliers.

3 vehicles, multiple models

Another challenge is to launch three vehicles in a row.

R1T was the first. The R1S Sport Utility Vehicle is currently in a pre-production stage called a Touring Trial. Fields expects the customer’s vehicle to be in production by December.

That is the dance of maintaining high quality with R1T, preparing quality with R1S, and continuing them at the same time.

Rivian also manufactures electric delivery vans for one of its investors, Amazon. There are three sizes, 500, 700 and 900. The 500 is the smallest and is ideal for more urban environments such as European cities, New York City and Chicago. The 900 is the largest and resembles a typical UPS truck.

Ryan Denham

Rivian customers receive electric vehicles on the patio outside the customer distribution center on the east side of the factory. Adjacent to the Rivian test track.

To build them, Fields said Rivian installed some of the largest robots ever used in car manufacturing. He said it was necessary because the body side of the van was large.

According to Fields, trial production of an Amazon van (called an RPV) will begin next month. Rivian aims to deliver 100 units to Amazon by the end of 2021, with some test models already in the field.

Amazon pays close attention to how it changes during the hot months of October to December. As you can imagine, they’re doing quite a bit during that period, Fields said about the holiday shopping period.

Amazon initially planned to have 10,000 new electric vehicles on the road as early as 2022 and all 100,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030. He said it is usually a very manual, low-rate process.

Its complexity is tuned by Rivian’s connected factory approach to manufacturing.

One example is the chassis line. As Fields says, there is no dam shooter gun. Instead, the tool controller monitors the torque and angle of all bolts entering the R1 vehicle.

Other captured data includes employees who have badged their workstation, downtime on that workstation, or equipment failure.

All this information goes to the cloud and can monitor all factory analysis, from zone to zone, plant to plant, and plant-wide operation, Fields said.

A rapidly growing workforce

All Fields wants is that even giant robots need humans. And there are many of them in Rivian. With more than 2,800 employees, the factory became McLean County’s third-largest employer almost overnight, second only to State Farm and Illinois State University. Rivian states that it is normal and can ultimately employ 4,000 to 5,000 people.

Fields said he still needed everything. I still needed team members, team leaders, and group leaders. You need tools and molds, engineers and analysts. We are completely satisfied with our recruitment and no place has been completed.

The last visit of WGLT in the factory was in January 2019, where there were only about 60 Rivian employees running the skeleton crew. It looked like an empty, dim warehouse.

Today’s plants are brightly lit, seemingly clean and well organized.

According to Fields, we want to make sure that there are few bright, white, clean environments that affect quality and provide a nice atmosphere for everyone working here. Recruiting engineers in the manufacturing industry is becoming increasingly difficult because it’s not as attractive as working in Google, Apple, or some other high-tech sector. However, it applied a high-tech approach to manufacturing, making it much more attractive to engineers.

Ultimately, Rivian plans to use rotation to perform two shifts six days a week so that people work 40 hours a week. Currently, the Body Shop and battery and drive unit areas are performing two shifts, but paint and general assembly can meet current demand with one shift.

It’s soaring right now, it’s hard, and there is a lot of demand. I was running a lot of extra overtime. It’s not a long-term goal. The long-term goal is to provide a very good work-life balance. As the plant grows, it’s very hard to feel it now, but it doesn’t last forever, Fields said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wglt.org/local-news/2021-09-28/inside-the-rivian-plant-its-like-google-and-toyota-had-a-baby The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos