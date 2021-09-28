Global research discovers accelerated demand and adoption of pandemics for technology for public safety





A report from Motorola Solutions by Dr. Chris Brauer of the University of London Goldsmith identifies a new safety movement that drives public safety and corporate innovation.

Chicago, September 28, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) collaborates with a leading academic independent research team led by Dr. Chris Brauer at the University of London, Goldsmith. , Conducted a vast global. A study that reveals how expectations for safety and security are changing while promoting public safety and corporate innovation.

According to a global study of Motorola Solutions conducted by the University of London Goldsmith, COVID-19 is accelerating changes in the general perspective related to safety and acceptance and adoption of new technologies. (Photo: Motorola Solution)

The Consensus For Change Report surveys 12,000 citizens and 50 public security agencies, commercial organizations and industries in 10 geographic markets (Australia, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Scandinavia, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom and the United States). I interviewed an expert in Spain. Analyze how the global COVID-19 pandemic has increased awareness of the need for technology to enhance public safety while accelerating innovation and technology adoption in emergency services and businesses around the world. ..

Mahesh Saptarisi, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Motorola Solutions, said: “We also found that technology adoption and modernization are accelerating, with significantly shorter implementation timelines. The study continues to adapt to changing policies and needs for public safety and corporate organizations. Introducing an extraordinary way. “

According to this survey, the overwhelming 88% of the world’s citizens want the use of advanced technology to change public safety. Other main findings are as follows.

More specifically, 71% say advanced technologies such as video cameras, data analytics, cybersecurity, and the cloud are needed to meet the challenges of the modern world.

70% say emergency services should be able to predict risk. This is a task that advanced technology can support.

75% say they are willing to trust the organization that holds the information, as long as they use it properly.

The study identifies three key trends that show inflection points in how citizens and organizations think about technology and safety.

The pandemic has redefined expectations for Safety Dr. Brauer said the survey against the backdrop of a pandemic revealed unique insights into public expectations and attitudes towards security.

“Citizens around the world have reached an agreement on what it means to live with COVID-19 and how it affects their safety,” Dr. Brauer said. “By sharing our pandemic experience, we recognize that technology can play a much greater role in keeping us safe, and public security and business organizations need technology to respond to new threats. I deepened my understanding of the reason. “

Pandemic Accelerated Technology InnovationConsensus for Change reaffirms the need for reliable and resilient missions, while pandemic public security, especially in the areas of cloud adoption, video security, and interoperability between heterogeneous organizations and systems. It emphasizes how it has brought fast innovation to institutions and businesses. -Important communication.

Technology Needs to Be Used in a Fair, Transparent, and Comprehensive Way The Change Consensus Report also underscores the need for transparency and trust to increase public support for technology deployments. Citizens want the benefits of technology to be easily understood and used in a transparent, fair and inclusive way.

The study also reveals that more public education is needed to better understand new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).

“Technology continues to evolve rapidly, so it’s important for organizations to make sure that their progress is built and understood to be human-centric,” says Saptarishi. “For example, artificial intelligence is designed to allow users to make more informed decisions and respond to complex threats, respecting human decisions and taking into account the opinions and needs of the general public. By designing advanced technology, decision-making remains the sole responsibility of human beings. “

Consensus for change reports are an essential resource for public security agencies and businesses to understand and apply lessons learned from pandemics. The pandemic highlights the need to look at things and take different actions, from better risk assessments and better forecasts of operational disruptions to the assessment and integration of the right technologies to support business continuity. bottom. It also strengthens the need for better communication and collaboration between communities and stakeholders to ensure support for expanding use of advanced technologies.

As communities around the world continue to respond to a wide range of threats to our security, these insights highlight the steps we can take today to increase future security.

To read the executive summary or full report, please visit www.motorolasolutions.com/consensusforchange.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a world leader in public safety and corporate security. Land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security and access control, command center software solutions are enhanced by managed and support services to make the community more secure and the most productive and secure business. Create an integrated technology ecosystem. Motorola Solutions was leading a new era of public safety and security. For more information, please visit www.motorolasolutions.com.

