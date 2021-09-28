Google Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery) review





The $ 179.99 NestCam (outdoor or indoor, battery) recently added to Google’s home security camera family is also the most versatile. As the name implies, this weatherable camera can be used indoors or outdoors and can be powered using the built-in rechargeable battery or the included USB cable and AC power adapter. Nest Cam has performed well in tests that capture crisp 1080p video and identify movements caused by humans and animals, but it displays recorded video over 3 hours and uses face detection. You need a NestAware subscription to do this. For an additional $ 20, the Editor’s Choice winner Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera offers features such as 2K video and works with far more third-party devices.

Versatile design

The Nest Cam is very similar to the Nest Cam Outdoor I reviewed a few years ago, but it’s a bit larger because it’s 3.2 inches long and 3.2 inches wide. The camera uses a white weathering (IP54) enclosure that can be mounted on the outside of the element and has a removable magnetic base that allows it to be placed at an optimal angle and easily removed for charging. I can do it.

There is a non-removable rechargeable lithium-ion battery inside, and in normal use the interval between charges is up to 3 months. You can also use the included 3.3-foot power cable to power the camera. Simply connect to the magnetic power / charging port at the bottom and the USB power adapter (included). It also has a Bluetooth radio and dual-band Wi-Fi circuit inside to connect the camera to the 2.4GHz or 5GHz band of the Wi-Fi network.

Nest Cam captures 1080p video at 30fps and uses HDR technology to improve contrast performance. It has a 130-degree diagonal field of view, a 16: 9 aspect ratio, and a 6x digital zoom. The black and white night vision device is provided by 6 infrared LEDs. The camera assembly also includes a motion sensor, microphone and status LEDs. A small speaker is embedded in the bottom of the enclosure.

As with Nest Doorbell, Nest Cam can respond to Google Assistant voice commands and view videos on Nest Hub devices, but it does not respond to Amazon Alexa voice commands and does not work with Apple’s HomeKit platform. In addition, there is no support for IFTTT applets that can work with many third-party smart home devices.

The camera records a video when motion is detected and provides intelligent alerts to let you know if the motion is caused by a person, animal, vehicle, or other motion. It also sends an alert if you hear a smoke / carbon monoxide alarm or a glass shard. You can watch less than 3 hours of video for free, but if you want to access older clips or use the Family Faces feature, you’ll need to subscribe to the Nest Aware plan. The NestAware plan offers 30 days of video history for $ 6 per month or $ 60 per year, and the NestAware Plus plan offers 60 days of video history for $ 12 per month or $ 120 per year.

Nest Cam uses the same Google Home mobile app as Nest Doorbell for Android and iOS devices and appears on the home screen of the room you assigned when you first installed it. Tap the camera icon to open a screen showing the camera name and battery level.[履歴],[ライブビデオ]You will see a button labeled as. Tap the live video button to view a live stream with a microphone button for two-way audio communication. To view the action in full screen mode, turn your smartphone sideways.[履歴]Click the button to open the timeline of the recorded motion event and a screen showing the cause of the event. Scroll through the timeline to find a specific event[完全な履歴]You can use the button to display a history list that contains thumbnails for each record.[その他]Use the button to turn the camera on and off.

Use the gear icon in the upper right corner to go to the camera settings screen. From this screen you can configure motion and sound notifications, check battery level and power saving settings, set motion zones, manage your Family Faces library, and adjust video quality. Night vision setting.

Install and use NestCam

Installing NestCam is very easy. First, download the Google Home app and create an account and home. Tap the plus icon in the upper left corner and[デバイスのセットアップ]Select to select your home.When asked about the settings[カメラ]Tap and[Nest Cam（バッテリー）]Choose. Use your mobile phone to scan the QR code on the lens cover sticker and select Nest Cam (battery) again. After accepting some terms of use, you will be asked to remove and save the lens cover sticker and connect the camera. When you select a location (indoor or outdoor), the app will automatically connect your camera to the Wi-Fi network to which your phone is connected. Once connected, name your camera, enter your address, and take advantage of the 15-day NestAware trial period.

It’s also easy to physically install the Nest Cam. This is especially true when using battery power. Attach the mounting plate to the selected location using the screws provided, twist the magnetic camera base onto the plate to lock it in place, and mount the camera to the base.

Nest Cam has achieved excellent video quality in testing. The colors were rich and fully saturated, with no noticeable distortion of the barrel or pincushion. The black and white night video was sharp up to about 20 feet and had good contrast.

The camera motion detection feature worked as intended. The alert was correctly identified as a person, animal, or vehicle, and face recognition was fully functional. The Google Assistant voice command to view the video from the NestHub camera also worked fine.

A good addition to a Google-centric home

If you’re looking for a security camera that can be installed in minutes and offers a variety of features, especially if you’re already using another Nest device or Google Assistant, put NestCam in your list of candidates. Easy to install, it delivers sharp and colorful HD video, providing accurate face detection and alerts to people, animals and vehicles. It works with the Google Assistant and NestHub, but it doesn’t often get in the way of third-party integration, and you have to pay to access recorded videos that are more than 3 hours old. If you need a camera that offers third-party integration and compatibility with Alexa and HomeKit, the Arlo Pro 4 spotlight camera is a better choice. It’s a few dollars higher, but it features 2K video and color night vision, and incorporates sirens and spotlights.

