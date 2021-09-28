The United States needs to work with Europe to slow China’s innovation rate, says Lymond





Washington, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced on Tuesday that the United States will rally allies to put pressure on the world’s second-largest economy.

“The United States is most effective when we work with our allies,” Lymond told CNBC’s Kayla Tausche in an exclusive interview. “If you really want to slow down China’s innovation, you need to work with Europe.”

“They are robbing our IP and not playing according to the rules. It’s not a place of equal competition. So to make sure they do it, we put their feet on fire. You need to turn it, “she added. Beijing “does not follow the agreement they have made.”

When commerce was asked if he would take any unilateral action to deal with the competition between the great powers between the United States and China in the formation of security practices and the setting of world trade standards, Lymond again pointed out his allies. ..

“We don’t want a dictatorship like China to write road rules. We do road rules with allies who care about privacy, freedom, personal rights and personal protection. You have to write, “said Lymond. ..

The Chinese embassy did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

On Wednesday, Lymond, along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, will represent the Biden administration at the first US-Europe Trade Technology Council (TTC) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Biden’s team, with the hope of dealing with trade disputes, rationalizing regulatory procedures and developing “road rules” for emerging technologies on both sides of the Atlantic, Vice Presidents of the European Commission Marguerite Vestager and Valdisdon I will meet Brosky.

“We must work with our European allies to deny state-of-the-art technology to keep China from catching up with key areas like semiconductors,” explains Lymond, and the Biden administration is in Europe on export control. He added that he plans to deepen cooperation with.

“We want to work with Europe to write the rules for the road to technology, whether it’s TikTok, artificial intelligence, or cyber,” she said.

Last week, Biden met with Australian, Indian and Japanese leaders at the White House to discuss common concerns about China’s growing military and economic influence. Leaders also discussed Covid-19 vaccine, technical cooperation, and free and open Indo-Pacific progress as China became more active in the region.

Just a week after Biden announced a new security agreement between Britain and Australia, a quadrilateral security dialogue as a group of four major democracies, or a quad conference, angered Beijing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/28/us-needs-to-work-with-europe-to-slow-chinas-innovation-rate-raimondo-says.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos