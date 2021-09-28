Skullcandy takes advantage of hands-free voice control on new earphones and headsets





New Skullcandy Grind Fuel.

David Carnoy / CNET

With so many new wireless earphones and headphones likely to be released weekly, it’s not easy for companies to differentiate their products in the market. Skullcandy hopes that the new voice-driven platform, Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology, will do just that. Similar to the “Hey Siri” feature of Apple AirPods, the Skullcandy version allows you to say “Hey, Skullcandy” and issue hands-free voice commands without touching a button. Skull-iQ debuts with Grind Fuel (converted to $ 100, about 70 or AU $ 130) and Push Active ($ 80) true wireless earphones. These can be updated with firmware via the Skullcandy app. New earphones are available.

I tried a new bud and the voice commands work smoothly with almost no delay. The number of commands that can be issued is limited, with a focus on playing music, accepting and rejecting calls, and switching the earphones’ Stay-Aware transparent mode. One of the main differences from AirPods hands-free Siri is that you can access Spotify just by saying “Hey Skullcandy, Spotify”. AirPods don’t have Spotify Tap access for voice activation.

In the near future, more earphones will have hands-free voice control available, but Skullcandy is the first product to offer it at this affordable price. Based in Utah, the Utah-based company has always appealed to younger and more “active” people. We hope that the voice function will be a hit for people who play sports such as snowboarding, mountain biking, and skateboarding and who appreciate their hands-free operation.

Both Grind Fuel and Push Active True earphones are equipped with Bluetooth 5.2, are IP55 drip-proof, and incorporate tile search technology. Grind fuel has a battery life of up to 9 hours at moderate volume levels and the case is charged wirelessly. Push Active True has been rated for up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge at medium volume levels.

Push Active is $ 80.

David Carnoy / CNET

Overall, I was more impressed with the new features than I expected (according to Skullcandy, firmware updates will add additional features and new voice command options). I prefer the Grind Fuel design, not the deafening person. It provides a sound that’s worth the money and seems to be reasonably priced at $ 100. The $ 80 Push Active True is a more affordable alternative to the Beats Powerbeats Pro.

