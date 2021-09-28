This Google Engineer book teaches kids to code on paper





Tory says he came up with the idea for the book when his son was about six years old after a colleague at a holiday party in 2019 mentioned learning to code around that age. He says he couldn’t really find a resource designed to teach a program to children of that age. Most code learning apps and toys were intended for children around the age of 9 or required extensive adult supervision. Basics of just using a pen and paper.

“I can write just a little code and explain to him what that means on graph paper,” he says.

Brandon Tory [Photo: courtesy of Little Hackers]With that insight, he created a little hacker. It’s basically a workbook that focuses primarily on reading and interpreting code, rather than writing code, to understand what a computer does when given specific instructions.

The book does not require a computer or a dedicated iOS or Android app, but it does include augmented reality (AR) features such as 3D animated characters and hidden answers to questions, scanning the QR code from the book. You can access it by. With the latest smartphone. However, Little Hackers’ overall approach is to limit the screen time required. As a result, books do not require any hardware other than a phone, and children do not need to use AR features to learn from books.

This allows kids to focus on thinking about the problems associated with getting the computer to do what they want, without having to worry too much about the details of actually entering and executing code on the machine. .. Parents and instructors can also find out that their children are actually studying, not playing games, or distracted by computer or phone, says Tory.

[Image: courtesy of Little Hackers]”From my childhood experience, the first thing I read in a coding book was” think before coding. ” That stayed throughout my career, “he says.

The code used in this book is loosely based on Python, a language commonly used in both education and the profession, but Tory says that the important thing this book teaches is not just syntax. It states that it is not.

[Animation: courtesy of Little Hackers]The black Tories also say they have set out to create a book that offers more expressions of children who look like him and his son than a typical computer book. “I couldn’t find a book like this with a colored kid on the cover,” he says.

The Tories, who are also musicians, said that the paper-first approach could also help teach music by allowing children to read and understand the sheet music and its meaning, rather than putting their hands on the instrument. Say there is.

[Image: courtesy of Little Hackers]“The goal I really want when I’m young is to be able to read music,” he says. “Can you understand the basics?”

Tory says he wants to get more feedback about the book through direct sales to consumers, continue to improve it, and release more in the series to bring it to school. He says his son has already moved to more advanced resources and is actually writing code on his computer.

“At this age, he is now beyond the first book,” says Tory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90680779/google-engineer-little-hackers-kids-coding The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos