INNOVATE Corp.Portfolio Company R2 Technologies New Glacial Rx System Wins Third FDA Indication and Unique Product Code





The product will be the first and only Class II skin cooling system FDA-Dermabrasion approved

New York, September 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE: VATE) (INNOVATE or our company) today removes benign lesions from its subsidiary R2 Technologies Inc. (“R2”), causing pain, swelling and inflammation. FDA-approved for temporary relief, currently FDA-approved for general skin peeling, scar and acne scar repair, and removal of tattoos, the first and only Class II skin cooling system is. Aesthetics industry.

INNOVATE Chairman Avie Glazer states that this is an exciting milestone for the R2 team following the successful commercial release of Glaacial Rx earlier this year.

Wayne Barr, CEO and President of INNOVATE, has established R2 as a leading company in the skin care industry with its innovative first-in-class product R2s pipeline, providing meaningful value to stakeholders while continuing to support R2’s growth. I’m looking forward to what I can do. ..

This additional FDA approval is a big win and not an easy task. Tim Holt, CEO of R2, said it took innovation, dedication, time and resources. It wouldn’t have been possible without our great team and strategic partners. The authorization has had the exceptional result of being classified as a unique product code issued by the FDA from part of one classification among hundreds of other devices. This is further evidence that our products are very novel and guarantee a completely new category.

Launched in March 2021, Glaacial Rxs’ presence in the United States has expanded significantly. R2 continues to accept orders from esthetic providers who want to offer this innovative treatment in-house. For more information on R2, treatment offers and providers, visit glacialskin.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About INNOVATE

INNOVATE Corp. (formerly HC2 Holdings, Inc.) is a portfolio of best-in-class assets in three key areas: New Economy Infrastructure, Life Sciences and Spectrum. Dedicated to stakeholder capitalism, INNOVATE employs more than 4,300 people across its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.INNOVATECorp.com.

The story continues

About R2 technology

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, recently expanded to Florida and with a new Miami-based satellite office, R2 Technologies is a world leader in CryoAesthetic medical devices. In 2014, Pansend Life Sciences, LLC and Blossom Innovations, LLC founded R2 Technologies and licensed exclusive intellectual property from Massachusetts General Hospital and Blossom Innovations. In 2019, R2 founded its strategic partner Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd. Working closely with these partners, Drs is the brand’s scientific founder and world-renowned celebrity in cosmetology. Rox Anderson, Dieter Manstein, Henry Chan, and R2 focus on the development, engineering, clinical research, and commercialization of breakthrough technologies for aesthetic providers and consumers. Its first innovation, Glacial Rx, was introduced in 2021. R2 was also awarded the 2nd Aesthetics Tech Summit LaunchPad SBDC, sponsored by Octane, a company that promised to make tech startups available for resources, capital and mentorship.

Precautions regarding forward-looking statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those that may be identified by words such as will. Intentions, expectations, predictions, things to do, possibilities, and similar expressions. All of these involve risks, assumptions, and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements are stated only as of the date of creation and, unless legally required, we publish forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, etc. We shall not be obliged to update or revise. Our actual results are in forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, both positive and negative, that may be revised or supplemented in subsequent statements and reports submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. It may differ materially from what is explicitly or implied (SEC) and is included in reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. In fact, due to these risks and other important factors described in the caption “Risk Factors” of Form 10-K’s latest annual report submitted to the SEC, and other reports submitted to the SEC. Results can differ significantly from those shown by Forward. A visual statement made in this press release.

For INNOVATE:

Media Contact: ReevemarkPaulCaminiti / Pam Greene / Luc [email protected] (212) 433-4600

Investor Contact: Solebury TroutAnthony [email protected] (212) 235-2691

For R2 technology:

Lindsey Tillball Rubin | Kathy [email protected] | [email protected]

