



When we notice that Charlie Burns has a large cuffna of cancer, we first meet: the pancreas. Bad news? It makes his day. He wants to answer the phone and start calling everyone who has downplayed him and feel sorry for them all. It’s like priority mail, he says, it’s how fast it gets you. It kills you so fast as you go to the grave like a cannonball. There is no doubt that it is the worst way anyone can die, except to be hacked and die.

Then comes the inconvenient revelation that Charlie is not ill after all. But it doesn’t prevent him from feeling suffering, it seems to be his chronic condition. Even with pancreatic cancer, they didn’t mean to save him! Joshua Ferris wrote in his fifth and most dazzling book, A Calling for Charlie Barnes. This should also appeal to those who have never been warmed up by the other four. Feliz’s abundant skills have been evident since his debut novel, Then We Came to the End, was published in 2007, where he made a big leap, twisting semi-autobiographical material in a winding manner, and by the author. Even malicious.

Through line is Charlie’s biography. However, it is not presented linearly or reliably, and the book’s view of him changes in a rugged way. The story is meta-narrated by Charlie’s son Jake Burns. Novelists turn it into a mirror hall for reasons that appear over time. This is a gentler novel than any other Feliz, but it doesn’t prevent it from being murderous from start to finish. He can’t help being cheerful, and this material can’t help being tough.

Charlie has been virtually insane since around 1960 and was first introduced in 2008. By then, at the age of 68, he has accumulated five marriages, different children, at least 40 jobs, countless failures and different personalities. The author Feliz and his alter ego, Jake, don’t want us, so this can’t be easily understood. Instead, the book skillfully zigzags over time, gradually amplifying and modifying each stage of Charlie’s life and always maintaining it in amazing ways. Therefore, an important character remains hidden until the last page just because Jake didn’t like him. My son is also lying, this character angryly told him, for the benefit of the reader who missed the reference to Hemingway winking in the name of Jakes.

Feliz loves his name. He welcomes Letrois Ledeux here, and Charlie’s early wives are Sue Starter, Barbara LeFurst (because he married a second Barbara), and Charley Proffit in chronological order. During the stages of Charlie’s life, Charlie actually did some good things in the world and became part of what Feliz calls the Old Poor Farm, paying attention to social welfare. Then he went into finances and began to flee from the people, which seemed to suit him better.

The call to Charlie Burns is divided into two major sections. One is a farce and the other is fiction. The farce is faithful to its title and is declining about Charlie’s cynicalism. Fiction sees him fantastic good and adds balance to Feliz’s chronic embrace of darkness.

That darkness may have prevented one of Feliz’s early novels, the Booker Prize finalist To Rise Again at a Decent Hour, from reaching the right readership. The call to Charlie Burns, even if it’s Feliz’s most daring experiment, is much easier to connect with. Somewhere here there are real people and real wounds buried. (Feliz says Charlie Burns is modeled after his father, who died in 2014.) Gimlet’s eye-eyed son trying to honor his father, despite everything he knows. There is. The problem of stepmother and brother-in-law sounds real. The character changes from hippie to financier over time. For example, not a fictional character. Nor is it the 2008 financial crisis that ruined Charlie and infuriated clients. Or the fact that important personal events are aligned with the 2016 election day.

Feliz’s prose remains taut and gorgeous, even in the dark. For a velvety theater, he said he dreamed of bobbing the theater like a princess’ pincushion, explaining that young Charlie’s loves the state of mind, not just the physical space. To do. Charlie’s giant aunt who ruined parenting is said to be a giant woman of £ 300, even taking Boutonnière into account.

And this is from the beginning of the book, which is self-evident: oh, what a wonderful morning! Maybe. The underground weather was unknown. The computer had to wake up. When it was agitated from its sleep, it made its small gnawing noise, making its static greeting. Old office chair. Cold basement humidity. Steady Boy had a 1991 desk calendar, a jeweled rapier, a rattle of Rolodex, and a rug-like letter opener at his feet. However, the rug made moving around in the roller chair a living hell. (Charlie’s nickname Steady Boy is a fat man Tiny.)

The epigraph in this book is a serious passage from the Glass Castle, where Jeannette Walls is lovingly grateful to her family. Consider Feliz booking that antithesis and giving him points to show his sharp elbows before his story begins. And we ended by starting his last section with self-reference. He also gives him the right way to find the right way to fuse his memoirs with satire, to increase his creativity and do this, and to keep his head spinning from the first page to the end of this novel. Gamemanship and love don’t mix easily. But Feliz found a way to do it, and he climbed to the top of his game.

