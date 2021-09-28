Want to move forward in the technology world?Take a look at these four executive MBA programs





By Rich Grisset September 28, 2021 2:00 am

Elon Musk made a wave in December 2020 when he criticized what he called the American MBA. Business school leaders immediately counterattacked. Needless to say, Tesla Inc. No matter what SpaceX CEO thinks, he and other tech entrepreneurs rely heavily on MBA graduates.

The MBA is a great way to learn more about your business, expand your network, and climb the corporate ladder of tech professionals. If you have a 12-20 year workforce and are eager to move up the ranks of a tech company, you may be considering an Executive MBA degree. Some top-ranked EMBA programs offer curriculum and experience tailored to the technology sector, many with networking opportunities and partnerships with technology companies and entrepreneurs.

But which program does this best?

To find out, Fortune talked to business school staff across the country and found some of the top EMBA programs for aspiring tech executives. This is what we found.

University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business

When it comes to technical networking, the EMBA program at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley has many benefits.

According to Whit Ng, senior director of Berkeley’s MBA program, the recent EMBA cohort includes students employed by Space X, Google, Facebook, TOPGUN flight instructors, and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron. Members were included. About 15% to 18% of EMBA students come from the technical field. After graduating, about 25% are engaged in technology and often go to companies such as Facebook, Apple, and Google, Ng adds.

According to Ng, the Silicon Valley school location is a boon to students due to its network of alumni associations.

Ng says EMBA students at Berkeley have a very wide network of contacts throughout San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the West Coast. It expands your network. Not only are you learning the skills to manage and lead in the world of technology, but you are also building these wonderful relationships.

Berkeleys’ 22-month EMBA program also offers field immersion for the technology arena. These immersions include an entrepreneurial focus on Silicon Valley and a focus on innovation, in addition to applied innovation in San Francisco. At Silicon Valley Immersion, students learn the demands, benefits, and risks of working on a startup launch and engage in candid conversations with founders and C-Suite executives through immersion. During a hands-on experience at Immersion in San Francisco, students work with design firms and leaders of corporate innovation labs to solve complex business problems.

Cornell University, Johnson Graduate School of Management

Cornell University Johnson College of Business offers three EMBA programs: the Metro NY Program, the Americas Program, and the EMBA Dual Degree and Master of Science in Healthcare Leadership. The length of the program is 17 to 22 months.

Mark W. Nelson, Dean and Professor of Accounting at Cornell’s Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management, states that all three products address the technology industry in different ways. Both Metro and Healthcare Leadership EMBA are based on the Cornell Tech campus, designed to tackle the digital economy and aimed at blending technology and business with creative thinking.

They are on campus with both MBA students [and] According to Nelson, there lived a master’s degree student in technology. There are many networking opportunities.

Cornells Metro NY EMBA’s innovation and new venture creation programs are perfect for aspiring technology leaders.

For those interested in technology, doubling that focus is a classic, and a program course that leads digital transformation and innovation is also beneficial, Nelson said. The idea is that every business is a high-tech business. All businesses need to make sure they are ready for the digital economy and ready to thrive.

The school’s Americas program, which takes place in remote locations and conference rooms throughout the Americas and is jointly offered with Queen’s University, allows students to benefit from the diversity of the cohort and from classmates to the technology industry during discussions and team projects. Learn about

The Healthcare Leadership Program EMBA / MS is offered in collaboration with Weil Cornell Medicine in New York City and is located at the Tata Innovation Center on the Cornell Tech campus. There, students have the opportunity to explore entrepreneurship and the application of digital health technology in the field of health care. The program’s curriculum provides students with the opportunity to explore electives, including healthcare design thinking and healthcare digital innovation.

Approximately 15% of Cornell EMBA graduates throughout the program will eventually work in the technology industry. Many additional EMBAs work with industry-wide technology features such as finance, consulting, and healthcare. Top technology employers hiring Cornell University graduates during and after the EMBA program include Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, and Microsoft.

Georgia Institute of Technology, Sheller Business College

The Georgia Institute of Technology’s 17-month EMBA program offers two disciplines: the Global Business Track and the Technology Management Track.

Trent Sirman, Vice Dean of Management Education at Georgia Institute of Technology Scheller Business College, said some of the schools that attract technology-focused students are connected to Atlanta’s Technology Square district. .. As he points out, there are more than 100 startups, 25 innovation centers and 7 venture funds in the surrounding area. Having access to all of this and being close is a big attraction.

In addition to a curriculum that includes the process of innovation, technology prediction and analysis of new technologies, technology management students culminate with courses that focus on launching new products or services. In a team environment, students select new technologies and go through the process of market validation, financial analysis, marketing and business planning, and market development strategies.

Technology management students are required to conduct the International Residency Dubai for two weeks this year. You can also travel to Silicon Valley by learning from start-ups such as Google, eBay, Sysco, AT & T and other tech companies in the past. In the future, Sirman said the trip will extend to other tech hubs such as Austin and Boston.

Currently, Sirman states that Georgia Institute of Technology is reviewing the curriculum to broaden its focus on current technology trends and build digital fluency. Technology is in our name, and certainly in our core, he says.

University of Washington Foster School of Business

The University of Washington Foster School of Business offers EMBA in two 21-month formats. A weekly program primarily for students in the Puget Sound area and a monthly program for people who travel frequently for work or live outside the area. ..

In two formats, Foster always has 130-150 students. Also, according to Louise A. Kapstoka, Executive Director of the Fosters Executive MBA Program, the EMBA Program attracts students from a variety of backgrounds.

It gives you the perspective of different companies, companies of different sizes, and even nonprofits, not just your own industry, she says. It gives you a broader view of what is happening in your business.

Kaputska says her EMBA program does not offer electives: our view is that we understand it correctly.

Over 25% of Foster EMBA students are mid-career and senior management in the technology industry. In addition to the basic business curriculum, the Foster Course explores technology trends and the future impact of employment and leadership.

Kaputska says Foster has a relationship with the local business community and many local entrepreneurs enjoy teaching students. In many cases, faculty and guest speakers are executive-level professionals who have focused on technology throughout their careers. Companies that Foster is involved with include Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Intel. The EMBA program also includes a climax for students to create their own business on paper. Some students choose to realize their plans after graduation.

