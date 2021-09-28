Tech experts criticize Google Android’s privacy and insist consumers pay for data





Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is discussing a multilateral proceeding claiming that Google’s app store is exclusive.

Technical experts have highlighted privacy concerns on Google’s Android smartphones with sensors that track not only the user’s location, but also their movements throughout the day.

Mike Davis of the Internet Accountability Project wants technology companies that collect and sell data to pay consumers for that information.

“In the case of Apple, they sell you hardware. You buy an iPhone at a higher price than an Android phone. But with an Android phone, Google is as much from the phone as they care. I don’t really care about making money. I make money from users as a product. “

He added that Google commercializes consumers and sells them to advertisers.

“I don’t think people understand how much of their personal data they provide every second of their daily movements,” Davis said. “People think Google search is great because it’s free. Gmail is free. Google Maps is great because it’s free, but Google hasn’t become a $ 1 trillion monopoly by giving away free gifts all day long. This data is invaluable. “

According to two sources familiar with the matter, the Prosecutor’s Office is planning another proceeding against Google, which focuses on the Play Store, a leading search and advertising company for Android phones. (AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

A tech company executive said, according to Google’s definition of a “delete” feature on Android, tech giants either securely delete data or the company retains information in anonymized form. It states.

Conservatives boost bipartisan tech legislation with the power of tech giants

Data privacy concerns aren’t new when it comes to smartphones, but the range of data Google collects from Android users is immeasurable. The device recognizes when a user wakes up, walks around, rides a car or train, rides a bicycle, sits and sleeps in one day.

Google uses this information to show you targeted ads. For example, if an Android user rides a bicycle frequently, that user may receive advertisements for bicycle equipment.

This data collection is anonymous, but computer software experts have pointed out that after a large amount of information has been collected over time, the data is no longer anonymous. In other words, a person’s daily life ultimately excludes all individuals except himself.

iPhone may quickly detect depression, autism, cognitive decline: Report

Some people may not be interested in the possibility of sharing personal information in exchange for targeted ads that show exactly what they want to buy when they want to, but it can be a slippery slope. .. Technology experts have suggested that there may be times when tech giants will be able to use consumer data in unexpected ways.

Lenovo A916 A close-up of an unrecognized person installing the Instagram app from the Google Play store on their Android smartphone. Instagram is a popular free photo and video sharing app owned by Facebook. (IStock)

In addition, there are public health concerns if all the incentives for big tech companies are to get consumers hooked on their products, another tech expert explained. Hundreds of targeted ads that people see all day on social media make consumers crazy about buying things with the click of a few buttons.

Google brings $ 150 billion annually with the help of the user data it collects. Proponents are urging Google and other tech companies to collect and sell similar information to pay for the data in the same way that loyalty grocery members get discounts. What they buy. Software experts have compared selling data to carrying their phone numbers between different devices.

Click here to get your FOX business on the go

The issue of selling data as your personal property has received bipartisan support from parliamentarians, prosecutors, and governors, but critics of the idea of ​​selling data don’t own personal data. say. Not a consumer, Google, or anyone.

Cameron Kelly and John Morris Jr. said, “Treatment of data as if it were property is the value that various personal information provides, even if the individual chooses to” sell “, and the individual I can’t recognize any of my lasting interests in personal information. A senior fellow covering technology at the Brookings Institution wrote. “Data is not a product. It is information.”

Kelly and Morris conclude that privacy laws should make it easier for consumers to know, modify, and delete personal information used by technology companies. They argued that requiring individuals to manage their data was “not enough to change the systems that are causing individuals to fail …”.

