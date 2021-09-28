Google’s Apigee integration allows developers to connect existing apps and build APIs





Google today announced the general availability of Apigee Integration, an Apigee product designed to connect existing data and apps and expose them as consumable APIs. Alongside Apigee Integration, the company has launched support for software development lifecycle tools and native policies for conversational AI integration, as well as the GraphQL API.

Apigee Integration’s debut will come as pandemics continue to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises and the global economy surrounding APIs grows. According to an IBM study, 59% of organizations invested in digital technology during the pandemic. Meanwhile, RapidAPI predicts that enterprise API usage will grow exponentially throughout 2021, as the market for services offered through APIs exceeds $ 2.2 trillion.

Data and applications enable digital experiences. However, for many companies around the world, data and applications are siled and embedded in a variety of on-premises and cloud servers that are not easily accessible to internal developers and partners. Amit Zavery, General Manager and VP of Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post. Our approach to integration brings the ability to provide the digital experience that customers, front-line employees, and partners need, and the customization of data and services to deliver the impact they need. This API-first approach means that the API is the final product for a set of specific business requirements.

Apigee integration

Apigee, an API development and predictive analytics software provider acquired by Google in 2016, offers API management and monetization tools in addition to professional services. Released on October 6, Apigee Integration fits snugly into the tools category of the portfolio and provides a solution that allows developers to connect apps using the same interface and build and manage APIs.

[With Apigee Integration,] API design and development takes place prior to back-end data and infrastructure configuration. With this announcement, Apigee is helping enterprise IT teams accelerate innovation by reducing the risks associated with data connectivity challenges.

With a runtime for large integrated circuits, Apigee Integration comes with a set of pre-built connectors to Salesforce, Cloud SQL (MySQL, PostgreSQL), Cloud Pub / Sub, and BigQuery. Advanced integration patterns enable use cases such as required loops, parallel execution, data mapping, conditional routing, manual authorization, and event-based triggering through a low-code interface.

With the release of Apigee Integration, Google Cloud integrates the best API management and integration into an integration platform that leverages the principles of cloud-native architecture. This allows enterprise IT teams to expand operations, accelerate developers, and accelerate time to market. , Zavery continued.

Beyond the Apigee integration, Google today released a command line interface for extending the Google Cloud Code plugin for Visual Studio code, integrating with GIT-based repositories, and bundling and deploying archives. A new out-of-the-box policy connects to Dialogflow, allowing users to parse Dialogflow requests, set responses, and validate parameters captured by Dialogflow. With regard to GraphQL support, Apigee allows developers to commercialize APIs, limit API traffic, monitor APIs, publish to portals, and implement security against GraphQL API bot attacks.

According to Zavery, we continue to add a wealth of features to make it easier for enterprise developers and architects to leverage API management with other technologies and processes.

