Boston’s tech scene is a moment

The Boston startup community probably hasn’t seen such an important moment since Wayfair and HubSpot were released in October 2014. These companies are currently valued at $ 29 billion and over $ 33 billion, respectively, and are e-commerce and marketing leaders.

One of the great things about this month’s two mega deals is that each shows a different but very representative path that other Boston startups follow.

The Toast trio initially gathered at Endeca, an enterprise software company acquired by Oracle for $ 1 billion in 2011. Such large sales often trigger start-up activities when employees suddenly realize that they have enough financial freedom to take risks and attack themselves.

The founders of Toast also took advantage of Boston’s other strength, the local foodie scene, to call on prominent restaurant owners such as Barbara Lynch, Joanne Chang, and Jodia Dams as early customers and advisors.

Steve Fredette, co-president of Toast, has helped us understand how they are huge supporters, followers, and allies and how to build technology that really meets their needs. rice field. (Unlike Silicon Valley, there’s a lot going on around here, not just tech.) Fredette says he can get a lot of good ideas from outside the tech bubble.

In contrast, Ginkgo Bioworks is one of the hard science plays born from the field of a strong academic community, which requires years of dedication to bear fruit. Four of the founders were graduate students who met Professor Tom Knight of MIT in 2002 and accepted his idea that DNA could be programmed like a computer.

Some kind of moment is happening right now in Boston, CEO Jason Kelly, one of the former graduate students, told me. He says Boston is shining in the field of hard technology, inspiring other local companies like robotics creator Boston Dynamics and energy company Commonwealth Fusion.

According to Kelly, you can’t go through a fusion plant with BS like you can with social media apps.

Who will publish next? Several other companies are paying attention (each worth billions): Cybersecurity Snyk, Artificial Intelligence DataRobot, Cryptographic Circle, Marketing Klaviyo, E-Commerce Thrasio and Perch. That deep bench.

Some people see all this funding activity and are worried that it reflects uncontrollable and unsustainable financial speculation. I’ve covered the last few bubbles at real estate and internet companies, but I don’t feel this is close to those crazy levels (no one still asks me for stock tips in the grocery store) Is not).

But Kelly was excited and told me that the public list of ginkgo was a moment in the netscape of synthetic biology.

You can see what he says in terms of innovation that inspires new industries. Hope Ginkgo isn’t like Netscape!

You can contact Aaron Pressman at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @ ampressman.

