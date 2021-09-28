UK marketing-led group submits antitrust allegations against Google’s privacy sandbox to the EU – TechCrunch





Coalition companies such as digital marketing companies lobby the European Union by opposition to Google’s plan to phase out tracking cookies and replace them with alternative technologies that tech giants claim to protect user privacy. , Filed a formal complaint against Brock’s anti-trust. Regulatory authority.

The self-proclaimed “Open Web Movement” (MOW) has released a press release announcing today’s movement, as the opaque group that imposes complaints is now called (RIP “Open Web Market”)- And it claims to have provided the Commission with “evidence of changes in Google’s technology, how they affect choice and competition,” and some “potential remedies.” Provided.

Google and the committee were contacted for comment on the complaint.

EU regulators finally launched a Google ad tech investigation this summer and released a detailed investigation in June stating that it would include delving into the privacy sandbox proposal.

The UK survey was published a few months ago in January, and the issue continues to be published at the Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) desk, with Google proposing a concession this summer.

The MOW remedy proposed to EU regulators includes a requirement that Google must notify the EU in advance of browser (Chrome / Chromium) changes.[e] An assessment of privacy and competition conducted by the EU and data protection authorities along Google has proposed remedies to the UK Competition and Markets Authority and the Information Commissioner’s Office.

Therefore, here you can see a strange sight of a campaign launched by a large number of marketers who appear to lobby the user’s “privacy”. But of course, they don’t think so — given that the EU has already flagged “user privacy” as one of the areas that antitrust investigations are considering. (In addition, the UK CMA and Information Commissioner’s Office are working together on privacy sandbox complaints.)

In particular, the MOW website does not disclose exactly who the members of this anti-Google-Privacy-Sandbox / pro-tracking-cookie group are — except for its director’s name, James Rosewell (UK). Co-founder of a mobile marketing company, 51 degrees).

Instead, I write: “MOW is supported by more than $ 40 billion in annual revenue among companies. Recognizing the threat of privacy sandboxes and the benefits of participating in MOW campaigns, not just marketing companies. Has been renamed. “

MOW may actually evolve membership to include entities that are truly concerned about user privacy (rather than opportunism). But given not disclosing membership, it’s impossible to know …

Rosewell, who commented on the complaint in a statement, said: The Internet was initially envisioned as an open environment outside the control of a single organization. Google claims to make these changes to protect its privacy, but if not properly monitored, this move threatens digital media, online privacy, and innovation.

We need a legal solution that is not a self-serving misuse of web architecture by members of Big Tech like Google. Passing more personal data to fewer businesses by more people curtails competition and further boosts their enormous profits, but does not improve anyone’s privacy.

Tim Cowen, a lawyer listed as MOW’s legal counsel and chair of Preiskel & CoLLP’s antitrust law, added: .. Google says they’re enhancing end-user privacy, but they’re not, they’re really proposing a creepy data mining party.

Google has already postponed the timeline for implementing the privacy sandbox. In June, we announced that the transition from cookie tracking would take a long time as a result of our continued involvement with UK antitrust regulators.

It also proposes not to phase out tracking cookies unless the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority is satisfied with the transition to alternative technologies in a way that protects competition and privacy.

Therefore, MOW probably gives off a bloody scent. Not only will it balance with UK-specific checks, but it will spy on the opportunity to seek a wider pan-European freeze in Google’s privacy sandbox play.

When asked if the Commission believed to sympathize with MOW’s complaint, privacy researcher and consultant Dr. Lukasz Olejnik told TechCrunch: The anti-competitive procedures of technology tend to be slow, so investigations can simply snowball things. “

“Long ago, the European Data Protection Supervisor identified a potential link between privacy and competition. Opinions and activities continued. But instead of EU competition regulators focusing on privacy, It’s true that we prioritize our own principles, “he told us.

“In fact, I [world] Competition regulators will balance competition and privacy. I believe they should think of it as the inner side of society and technology. Perhaps it will happen to some extent? However, although we know that the UK CMA and ICO are in contact, we are not sure if the EC and EDPS are also in sync for the latest research. “

Given that Google has already proposed a number of legally binding commitments to the UK CMA on privacy sandboxes, this story will prompt Block to adopt a framework that is about the same. There are some interested entities that may see a “quick win” if convinced. Suppose the CMA agrees with that too.

“I think the easiest thing to do is to get the commitments issued to the CMA, copy and paste them, and perhaps make a few changes and pass them to the EU. I’m not sure if this will work easily. However, it’s clear that Google wants to eliminate this potential obstacle as soon as possible, “Olejnik agreed.

“It’s clear that consumer disadvantages can be noticeable not only in market behavior, but also in other aspects, such as privacy and data protection standards,” he added.

