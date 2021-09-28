The biggest upgrade of Google Pixel 6 was teased before launch





Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could be the most AI-centric phones Google has ever made. This is because the new ad teased a range of smart features that could be included in future smartphones. These can range from improved language translations to dramatically improved computational photography.

Rich Brom posted a shot on Twitter that looked like an ad for the September 27th issue of the New Yorker. This posed a series of questions suggesting the types of features that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro can have.

It starts with “What if your smartphone isn’t just smart?” Then escalate it and ask if the phone is more “intuitive,” “perceptual,” or “personal.” This ad gives a clear clue that the Pixel 6 leans heavily towards AI-centric Tensor chips and offers smarter, more personalized features. This is to be expected from what Google said earlier, but other questions point to Pixel 6 with more specific features.

For example, “What if the smartphone understands the accent?” This suggests that voice recognition is improved, but another question is that the phone is “fluent in dozens of languages.” What if I could talk to you? ” This gives us a clue that Pixel 6’s real-time language translation capabilities will be improved.

“Knowing to save power for the apps you use most often” seems to indicate an improvement in battery life management using AI, similar to the current Google Pixel 5 battery management.

Google Ads for The New Yorker’s Pixel 6. # pixelpic.twitter.com/skOFnVIA8l September 25, 2021

see next

And another notable question raised was “[what if your phone] Can you capture all skin tones accurately and beautifully? This may be related to the dramatically improved portrait mode and skin color capture from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro cameras. The former has a main camera and a super wide-angle camera, while the latter is expected to add a telephoto camera to the rear array as well.

And the final question is, “What if your phone learned, adapted, evolved, and reflected you?” Again, the Tensor chip and overall Pixel 6 experience are more user-centric, without the need to manually apply specific settings or features, and are automatically tailored to your personal habits and preferences. Suggests. But this is all speculation based on our knowledge.

Given that many smartphones, including Google’s previous Pixel smartphones, already offer automatic options and AI capabilities, the Pixel 6 needs to offer something a bit special here to stand out from the crowd. I have. In terms of hardware, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have a dramatic rear camera bar, but the overall design is pretty standard on today’s Android smartphones. The former seems to offer a 6.4-inch 90Hz 1080p display with a punchhole camera, and the latter seems to offer a 120Hz 6.71-inch display with QHD resolution.

However, Google has previously proven to offer impressive features thanks to its smart software. It also looks like it has the hardware and software to make the smartphone really smart, with the custom AI-focused silicon at the heart of the Pixel 6 smartphone.

The new Pixel smartphone will be fully released in October. So it doesn’t take long to wait for Google to come up with a smartphone that will challenge the iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Best Google Pixel Buds 2 Deals Today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/news/google-pixel-6-advert-teases-smart-camera-and-ai-features The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]arketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos